Alvin Bragg, Jim Jordan at Odds Over Who Won Subpoena Fight

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Representative Jim Jordan have settled their fight over the House Judiciary Committee's subpoena of a former Manhattan prosecutor.

Both sides in the dispute, however, have claimed victory over the agreement.

Following Bragg's indictment of former President Donald Trump, Jordan, who chairs the House committee, promised to launch an oversight investigation into the district attorney's policies. The Republican congressman has argued that Bragg's prosecution of the former president, who was charged last month with 34 felony counts related to falsification of business records, is an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, left, speaks at a press conference on April 18, 2023, in New York City. Representative Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, right, delivers remarks during a congressional hearing on February 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Bragg reached an agreement with the committee on Friday to allow a former Manhattan prosecutor to testify before Congress in Jordan's investigation of Bragg's office. Michael M. Santiago/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty

As part of his oversight, Jordan issued a subpoena to former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who previously led the Manhattan District Attorney's Office investigation into Trump's finances prior to resigning in February 2022. Bragg had filed a lawsuit to block Jordan from questioning Pomerantz but was struck down in court this week by a Trump-appointed judge who ruled that House members have the "constitutional authority" to issue subpoenas as part of a "valid legislative purpose."

Bragg immediately filed an appeal and was granted a stay by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, which temporarily halted Jordan's subpoena.

On Friday, however, a spokesperson for Jordan shared a statement to Twitter that Bragg's office "withdrew its appeal" of the decision, allowing Pomerantz's deposition to move forward next month.

"Bragg caved. @Jim_Jordan won," the House Judiciary Committee GOP wrote in a separate tweet.

A spokesperson for Bragg's office responded to Jordan's statement, however, saying that the "successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney's privileges and interests."

"We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe," the statement continued. "We are gratified that the Second Circuit's ruling provided us with the opportunity to successfully resolve this dispute."

The concession to allow a lawyer from Bragg's office to accompany Pomerantz is not typically permitted in congressional depositions, the Associated Press reported. Pomerantz will testify before Congress on May 12, per the House Judiciary's statement.

In a resignation letter posted in March 2022, Pomerantz said that he had "no doubt" that the former president had committed "numerous" felonies, and called Bragg's previous decision to pull back from the criminal probe "a grave failure of justice."

Jordan previously said that Pomerantz's "unique role" as the former lead in Trump's criminal investigation means he is "uniquely situated to provide information that is relevant and necessary to inform the Committee's oversight and potential legislative reforms."

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's press team via email for comment.