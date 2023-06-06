Amanda Seyfried: 'I Wish I'd Been Naked Less'

Amanda Seyfried admits she was "taken advantage of" during her career and wishes she'd been "naked less" on screen.

The Academy Award-nominated actor was speaking to Newsweek ahead of the launch of her upcoming Apple TV+ drama The Crowded Room. She stars opposite Tom Holland in the period psychological thriller which launches on Friday June 9, 2023.

Known for her roles in Mean Girls, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Mank and more, 37-year-old Seyfried previously said she's had many moments of regret in her career. She delved deeper into those times with Newsweek.

"I think the regrets weren't the choices I made in work. I think the regrets are choices made and how I dealt with things at work," Seyfried told Newsweek. "And I am still in the process of trying to find my own voice, and stick to it, and hold my ground."

Amanda Seyfried, pictured at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" in New York City on June 1, 2023, spoke to Newsweek about her past career regrets. Cindy Ord/WireImage

She continued, "I think I was taken advantage of, and I have regrets in letting people stay in my professional life longer than they should have."

Seyfried came to international attention as a teenager when she was cast in the cult classic comedy Mean Girls. Some 19 years later she has dozens of TV and film credits to her name, but she's previously called out one decision as a major regret.

"In my career I have had a lot of moments where I just felt complete regret," Seyfried said in January 2021 on an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors. "I wish I could redo Les Misérables completely because of the live singing aspect, I still have nightmares about it." She went on to say she was "weak" at the time and has worked to improve her vocals since then.

Despite this previous admission, when speaking to Newsweek she said the other regrets are more related to industry decisions, rather than performative ones.

"I suffered through strange personalities, and personalities who didn't have my best interests at heart. And that's life stuff, but when it's in your career world, it makes things even worse, in a way? Because you're tied to them in a business sense.

Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland appearing opposite each other in a scene from the upcoming Apple TV+ show "The Crowded Room." Apple TV+

"It was just more choices I made, relationships I stayed in too long. I don't have any regrets about movies I did because I, I don't know, I think everything falls into place the way it's meant to, and I'm so grateful for the opportunities I have had. I just wish I'd been naked less, I guess too" she said looking off into the distance.

Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin in The Crowded Room, a character who is tasked with interrogating Tom Holland's troubled character Danny Sullivan. Emmy Rossum, Will Chase, Sasha Lane and Seyfried's real-life husband Thomas Sadoski also co-star in the new drama, based on the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Newsweek will have more from Seyfried and her co-stars Holland, Rossum and Lane in the build-up to The Crowded Room's release on Friday, June 9.