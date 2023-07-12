News

Amarillo Bullied Boy Who Went Viral Looking for Friends Gets GoFundMe Boost

By
News Texas TikTok Social media Viral video

A viral video of a bullied Texas boy who knocked on neighbors' doors looking for new friends has inspired the starting of a GoFundMe campaign that has gathered nearly $40,000 for the 12-year-old.

Shayden Walker, who lives in Amarillo, went door to door looking for friends in his neighborhood, according to the GoFundMe page set up by his neighbors Brennan Ray and Angell Hammersmith. They said that Shayden had been bullied and is having trouble finding friends.

One in five students reports being bullied in the U.S., as of 2019 data from the National Center for Educational Statistics. More boys than girls report being physically bullied, while more girls said they're the subjects of rumors and are purposefully excluded by group activities, according to PACER, the National Bullying Prevention Center.

Bullying
One boy ridiculing another. A viral video about a bullied boy from Amarillo, Texas, who knocked on neighbors' doors asking for friends has inspired a GoFundMe page. William Gottlieb/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The neighbors shot a video of the boy knocking on neighbors' doors and asking if they had children his own age. It went viral on TikTok and has been viewed over 68 million times in less than a week. In the clip, Shayden, wearing a Jaws T-shirt, can be heard saying: "I just wanted to see if you knew any kids around like 11 or 12 maybe because I need some friends, really bad."

Shayden's mother, Krishna Patterson, told local news station KFDA that the boy has been hospitalized "because the bullying was so bad and he felt so isolated." Shayden told the channel that his confidence has gone "through the roof" since his video went viral.

Newsweek has contacted Brennan Ray, Angell Hammersmith, and Krishna Patterson for comment via Facebook on Wednesday.

@emmaemmaemma1981

This is the original #shayden video. #bullyingawareness #bekind #shaydenwallker #mentalhealthmatters

♬ original sound - Emma

When directed to a house next door with two kids his age by a neighbor, the boy said that "they're not my friends anymore because they're bullies to me. They keep bullying me."

TikTok users then suggested Shayden's neighbors set up a GoFundMe to help the boy, and the campaign has raised $37,257 in five days.

"We are raising money to help buy him a gaming system, school clothes and hopefully some amusement park tickets and anything else he may want or need," the neighbors said in the GoFundMe page. Ray and Hammersmith added that the entirety of the donations will be given directly to Shayden and his family.

"He may raise enough to take a family trip," Ray and Hammersmith said. "Let's continue to show kindness to Shayden, and raise awareness for bullying and suicide prevention!"

The Ray family, who set up the GoFundMe page, disabled donations five days ago, saying they were "shocked and amazed by how everyone's shown up for Shayden." The neighbors will now "coordinate with his family" how to use the funds.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC