AMC Boycott Calls Grow Over 'Sound of Freedom,' CEO Says Claims 'Garbage'

The CEO of major U.S.-based cinema chain AMC Theatres has dismissed claims that his company was stopping screenings of the film Sound of Freedom as "garbage."

Adam Aron took to Twitter to shut down "conspiracy theorists" who called for a boycott of his company over accusations that it was blocking the film from being shown.

The film is based on the story of Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel. It tells the of the fight against child sex trafficking and his attempts to stop the illicit trade.

Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard in the new film 'Sound of Freedom'. AMC Theatres has been accused of stopping screenings of the movie. Angel Studios

AMC has more than 600 locations across the country with around 7,850 screens, making it the largest theater chain in the U.S.

Some people have complained of broken air-conditioning, canceled screenings and technical issues when they tried to watch the movie, with some seeing those incidents as a deliberate attempt to stop people seeing the film.

"Sadly, conspiracy theorists are so prevalent in America. So much garbage information is spread. More than ONE MILLION people have watched Sound of Freedom at AMC Theatres. More than at any other theatre chain on the planet. Yet people falsely claim otherwise. It is so bizarre," Aron tweeted.

Angel Studios, who distributed the film, told Newsweek AMC has been "wonderful to work with."

"Our theatrical partners at AMC, CineMark, Regal, and beyond have been absolutely wonderful to work with—they're helping us add theaters as we speak in the middle the busy summer movie season," said Matthew Faraci of Angel Studios.

However, some people took to Twitter to call for a boycott of AMC based on the conspiracy theories.

"No, ⁦@AMCTheatres⁩ I do not accept your apology or your pathetic lie you are telling consumers. This was not a 'scheduling error.' You caved to activist demands and now you are at their mercy and it will never be enough. Good luck trying to appease them," wrote January Littlejohn on Twitter after she was issued a refund when there was a "scheduling error" for the film. The post has been viewed more than 350,000 times.

It is as yet unclear who the "activists" Littlejohn mentions are, nor what they demand.

Newsweek reached out to Littlejohn via Twitter for comment on Thursday.

No, ⁦@AMCTheatres⁩ I do not accept your apology or your pathetic lie you are telling consumers.This was not a “scheduling error.” You caved to activist demands and now you are at their mercy and it will never be enough.Good luck trying to appease them. pic.twitter.com/p8Waqm6kOC — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) June 17, 2023

Another person tweeted: "So I've been seeing people post the shady behavior of the @AMC theaters, people trying to watch this movie, and well here's what happening I think it's time to bud light the AMC theaters."

And a third wrote: "@AMCTheatres are leaving lights on and air conditioning off during screenings of "Sound of Freedom" to keep patrons from seeing this important film. Happening at all AMC theatres. We will turn AMC Theatres into Bud Light."

Bud Light has faced an ongoing national boycott since March when it partnered with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

Sound of Freedom filmmakers at Angel Studios dismissed claims AMC was "suppressing" screenings of the movie.

The company was set up by the Harmon brothers, Jordan, Neal and Jeffrey, who have thanked Aron for AMC's support.

"I want to personally thank you for how amazing of a partner you have been," Jeffrey Harmon wrote on Twitter. "Many of your managers have reached out to me and personally told me they love what is happening and have worked so hard to bring a great experience to Sound of Freedom fans."