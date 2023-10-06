America's Last Panda Zoo Sends China an Earnest Message

The zoo set to have the last pandas in America has sent an earnest message to China amid a recall of the animals to their home country.

Zoo Atlanta—which, after December, will be the only place in the U.S. to house panda bears—told Newsweek that it is committed to the long-term stewardship of giant pandas, and to continuing the partnership with China.

However, China has been gradually recalling pandas from Western zoos in recent years. While the exact reason for the mass recall is uncertain, it comes amid growing tensions between China and the West.

The latest U.S. zoo to lose its pandas is the Smithsonian National Zoo, which has three pandas—Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and a cub Xiao Qi Ji. The animals are set to return to China in early December. Giant pandas are a vulnerable species meaning conversation efforts are important for the species.

While the bears are set to travel back to China in 2024, a definitive date on the last chance to see the animals has not yet been confirmed. Zoo Atlanta has two adult giant pandas, and two cubs. The adult pandas, Lun Lun and Yang Yang, arrived to the zoo in 1999.

A giant panda climbs a tree. Western zoos are sending their pandas back to China as lease agreements come to close. DennisvandenElzen/Getty

"All giant pandas in U.S. zoos, including the pandas here at Zoo Atlanta, are on loan from China. The terms of Zoo Atlanta's giant-panda loan with China have always included the stipulation that, per the terms of the loan agreement, all offspring of Lun Lun and Yang Yang travel to China when they are of age," a spokesperson for Zoo Atlanta told Newsweek.

"All five of Ya Lun's and Xi Lun's older siblings now live in China, and they are also expected to travel to China in 2024. Zoo Atlanta's giant panda loan with China is for Lun Lun and Yang Yang. Zoo Atlanta's loan agreement with China is set to expire in 2024 at which point Lun Lun and Yang Yang will return to China," the spokesperson added. "We are working with our partners in China on timing of all panda travels, so we do not yet have specific details on timing."

No discussions have taken place with the zoo's partners in China as to the status of its giant-panda program beyond the loan expiry in 2024, the spokesperson said. Zoo Atlanta says on its website that it pays an annual loan fee to China for the pandas. This goes towards conservation efforts, and the zoo says it has contributed over $10 million.

"However, Zoo Atlanta is committed to the long-term stewardship of giant pandas and to the continuation of its valued partnership with the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens," the spokesperson added.

The recall of panda bears to China has been taking place over recent years. The San Diego Zoo sent its two giant pandas called Bai Yun and Xiao Liwu back to China in 2019. Memphis Zoo also returned its panda bear, Ya Ya, earlier this year.

The National Zoo is the next in line to repatriate their bears. Other zoos around the world are also facing the departure of their panda bears. Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland is also set to send its pandas, Yang Guang and Tian Tian, back in December this year.

