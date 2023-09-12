The following is what President Biden should tell Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu when he meets him later this month:

Okay, now that we're done with the photo op, we can catch up and have a real conversation. We've got a lot of agenda items to go over, but before we start checking the boxes, I want to say a few things from the heart, Bibi. Can I call you Bibi?

This may be a little painful, but please don't interrupt. I am convinced that for the benefit of both of our countries' national security interests, it is important for you to listen.

You know how much I care about Israel, its security and wellbeing. I am proud of your country and our deep bonds, and I make no bones about it. This month we marked 50 years since the Yom Kippur war, and I was again reminded of my meeting with Prime Minister Golda Meir during the war, when Israel was on the verge of destruction. I vowed to never forget that moment. I have not.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden sits with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a dinner at the Prime Minister's residence March 9, 2010 in Jerusalem, Israel. Baz Ratner-Pool/Getty Images

I am reminded of it when I read the numerous letters, petitions and articles by Israeli security officials—people we both know well and whose commitment to Israel I trust deeply—who warn that the current crisis is the most serious that Israel has faced since 1973. And they correctly point out that this crisis—unlike a war in which two enemies conspired to try to demolish Israel—is self-made.

What do I mean by self-made? I'll tell you. First and foremost is the attack on democratic norms and institutions. There is no pressure from outside of Israel—certainly not from us—insisting you turn your judiciary into a rubber stamp for the Knesset. Frankly, I can't believe what you are doing.

You must understand that America's commitment to Israel is firm and ironclad. I say it without qualification. But, the Israel I picture, the Israel I believe in and revere, is a liberal democracy that respects the rule of law and legal institutions. It follows its own founding principles.

I know, you're going to tell me about coalition pressures and about pressure from within your own party. Look, I know your system. I know how it works. But I also want to remind you that when you took office you said that you'd be at the helm, that the buck stops with you. And we said that we will react to your government according to its actions.

Well, here is what your most important ally sees: For one, a justice minister whom you appointed, who is implementing an obsessive court-blasting policy. Then I see a serial felon, convicted four times of inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization, who you appointed as minister of national security, no less, and who is implementing his Jewish-superiority worldview. And I see a national-religious zealot who you appointed as de facto minister for West Bank settlements, who is implementing a dangerous annexationist agenda, an agenda you know we vehemently oppose.

I know. You are going to tell me that Yariv Levin, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich don't represent your government. Malarkey, Bibi! They are your government. They set the tone. They set the agenda. They implement policy. Their policy. A policy that they know, and you know is anathema to our democratic values and to our national security interests.

It's upsetting. It's alarming. And it's happening under your watch.

And believe me, I am not the only one who says it. I hear it from people in my administration, civil servants who worked for Republican and Democratic presidents alike and who care about our relationship with Israel. I hear it from people on the Hill, from Jewish community leaders, from clergy, from foreign leaders. There is a lot of goodwill and support for Israel out there, but it's rapidly eroding. On your watch. And it should give you pause.

So, yes. Sure, we can talk about Iran, weapon systems, the possibility of a Saudi peace deal. I welcome it. But take some advice from the best friend you've got and leave your country as you found it: democratic, even if fractious.

You know, I want to watch this new movie about Golda. She took responsibility for a fiasco that wasn't really her fault. I miss her.

Hadar Susskind is an Israeli-American, an IDF combat veteran, and the president and CEO of Americans for Peace Now.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.