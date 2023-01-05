American Airlines Punished Staff for Reporting Toxic Fumes on Planes—Probe

American Airlines punished employees for raising health concerns and discouraged them from reporting work-related illness, a Department of Labor (DL) investigation has found.

Federal investigators at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) discovered that the nation's largest air carrier "retaliated" against flight attendants who reported falling ill because of toxic fumes.

The government body has called on American Airlines to pay $6,837 in penalties for violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (1970).

It initiated an investigation on August 2, 2022 after concerns were raised by whistleblowers, OSHA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Flight attendants alleged that the airline docked attendance points for complaining about their illnesses and discouraged them from making workplace injury and illness reports.

"Our investigation found that the flight attendants engaged in protected activities when they reported illnesses related to jet fuel fumes seeping into the aircraft cabin," said Timothy Minor, OSHA Area Director in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based.

In a letter to the airline, Minor noted that American Airlines had "discriminated against employees" for reporting workplace illness or injury on at least one occasion last summer.

The OSHA chief also stated that on three separate occasions in July and August 2022, employees were charged one or two attendance points—which are used to penalize workers for lateness or absence—for reporting an illness "that resulted from a workplace fume event."

Minor told American Airlines that the violations were ones "you do not contest" and ordered it to give evidence of "appropriate corrective action," which could include results of air sampling tests.

The air carrier—which the DL estimates employs around 109,000 workers, of which 24,000 are flight attendants—now has 15 working days to comply with the OSHA orders, request a meeting with Minor, or contest the findings.

A 2008 report by the House Committee on Education and Labor said that work-related injuries in the U.S. are "chronically and even grossly underreported."

It suggested that employers had "strong incentives" to underreport workplace illness and injury, including fewer OSHA inspections and lower compensation insurance premiums.

"Federal law protects workers' rights to voice workplace safety and health concerns without the fear of retaliation," said Minor.

"When employers punish employees for doing so, they create a chilling effect that may stop workers from reporting future issues, putting their health and well-being, and that of co-workers, at risk."

Newsweek hascontacted American Airlines for comment.