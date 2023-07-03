Internet Obsessed With American Bully Who Got Her Own Kitten: 'In Love'

A video of a dog seemingly obsessed with her kitten sibling has gone viral on TikTok, where it had 1.8 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was posted by Cognac Bullies, the TikTok account of two pocket American bullies, a smaller version of the American bully breed.

A caption shared with the post reads: "So we got Remy her own baby and she won't leave his side, she's in love."

The footage shows different shots of Remy, one half of the Cognac Bullies duo, interacting with an American shorthair kitten, from cuddling to playing with the cat.

Canines and felines are usually portrayed as "mortal enemies," according to an August 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. But more and more dogs and cats have been living under the same roof and "most cohabitations are peaceful," the study said.

Most dogs and cats that share a home sleep together "at least occasionally" as well as play together, according to the study.

The study said that "although some body postures, such as the tail's position, are interpreted differently by the two species, the greater proportions of dogs and cats show a relaxed response to several kinds of approaches of their roommate.

"It is true that they speak different languages, but they seem to understand each other well and interpret each other's approaches in the right way," the study noted.

A message overlaid on the latest clip reads: "You all insisted I needed to get Remy her own puppy since she loves all babies so much, so we got her her own baby."

The clip begins with the American bully duo observing the kitten grooming himself on a corner of the bed.

The footage later shows Remy resting her head on a platform at the top of a cat tree where the kitten is seen laying down. The feline is then seen cuddled up next to Remy, who is later seen licking the top of the cat's head.

In another shot, the kitten attempts to grab a wagging tail. The pair are later shown laying next to each other with their bellies against a carpeted floor, with Remy's tail wagging as the clip ends.

The bond between the dog and the kitten in the latest viral video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok.

Haze said: "Her face when she is looking at the kitten on the cat tree."

User heyfranzp wrote: "nothing cuter than a big dog and tiny kitten together."

Blondedawn said: "The tail wags watching her baby."

Foxxinthefield said "My heart," while angelagilliam279 simply wrote "precious."

