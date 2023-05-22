Internet Amazed by American Bully Wiping His Mouth After Drink: 'Manners'

Social media users were left amazed by an American bulldog who wipes his mouth after drinking water and avoids all those infuriating spillages.

The video, posted on TikTok by @pablo.c_thebully, shows how Pablo will happily wipe his mouth on a cushion pad that's adjacent to his water bowl. When the dog is nicely refreshed, he simply shifts over and rests his jaw on the cushion, allowing it to dry off any residual water before he walks away.

While many dog owners train their pups to do some quirky tasks, the ingenuity of this new trick has stunned many TikTokers. Since the video was posted on May 17, it has amassed over 43.9 million views, and more than 7.8 million likes.

A file photo of an American bulldog, and (inset) a Jack Russell drinking water. TikTok users are loving a clip showing an American bulldog who is trained to wipe his mouth after a drink. smrm1977 / Nadya Tkach/Getty Images

Owners might have a variety of reasons to train their dogs to do certain tricks – with Pablo's latest example meaning his owners don't have to clean up his drinking area all the time. Teaching a dog to do tricks can encourage better behavior, increase their physical and mental stimulation, and also give owners something to show off to visitors.

Some owners might face difficulty trying to teach their dog new tricks, however, and the American Kennel Club (AKC) has listed the top breeds that are easiest to train. Unsurprisingly, at the top of the list is a border collie, noted for their workaholic temperament and sharp skills.

Other dog breeds on the list include poodles, German shepherds, golden retrievers, and rottweilers. These breeds are renowned for their intelligence and determination to complete a task that's asked of them, which makes them popular choices as working or guard dogs.

Pablo's owner has been training the American bulldog to wipe his mouth since March, as she shared regular updates from their training routine. Although at first it required plenty of patience from Pablo's owner and lots of repeating the command, he soon mastered the trick.

Over 300 people have commented on the adorable TikTok video to applaud Pablo's hygienic new routine to ensure he doesn't make any mess.

One person commented on the video: "That dog has better manners than me."

Another impressed person commented: "Your dog is a genius, so cute."

While many other dog owners responded by asking for tips, as they could only dream of teaching their pups to be so well-mannered. One comment reads: "Just one question....how?"

Another commenter wrote: "Wish I could teach my dog that."

