Viral Clip Shows Items in an American Home That British People Find Strange

The internet has become obsessed with a British woman revealing all the things in her American home that she definitely wouldn't have had back in the U.K.

TikTok user Melissa Herrera shared the clip on her account (@melissaherrera) on May 23, and it has received 1.7 million views. It shows the aspects of her American home "that British people would find strange."

The Brit, living in the U.S., started off by sharing the porch at the front of her home with two rattan chairs placed beside a table. It's in stark contrast to the porches attached to the front of British homes, which tend to be small, enclosed spaces. As Herrera toured the rest of her home, she showed the "mammoth-sized fridge-freezer," screens on the outside of each window, an air-conditioning unit, a television in the yard, and a huge pantry full of food supplies.

Woman tours round her American home
A stock image of a woman welcoming people into her home. A British woman living in the U.S. has amazed social media with the stark differences between British and American homes. Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

The Office for National Statistics in the U.K. estimated that there were around 560,000 people who emigrated from there in 2022. From that total, 90,000 people were thought to be British nationals, and 275,000 were from the European Union. This was a slight increase on the statistics from December 2021, which showed a total of 498,000 people emigrated, 76,000 being British nationals.

Since posting the video of her American home, Herrera added that she's "not saying every house in America is like this," but this has been her experience so far.

The Briton has continued to share videos revealing the aspects of American life that amaze her. These range from a local country club, homes with flags outside and residents driving golf buggies down the street. It's become somewhat of a series on her social media now, and many TikTok followers look forward to her latest updates.

@melissaherrera.444

Disclaimer: im not saying every house in america is like this nor am i saying every house in the uk doesnt have there things. Its just my own experience 😌🥰 #americanhouse #britlivinginusa #americanhousehold #usa #unitedkingdom

♬ original sound - Melissa Herrera

There have been more than 4,600 comments on Herrera's post. Many social-media users have been equally as impressed by the differences in British and American homes.

One comment reads: "American homes are so much nicer than British ones!"

Another person wrote: "As an American who grew up living just like this, I'm loving this series. More please."

Some users questioned the differences, however, writing that some aspects of her American home can also be found in Britain.

One person commented: "I live in England, have all this except the basement."

"Plenty of British homes have pantries, more so older homes," another TikTok user replied.

Newsweek reached out to @melissaherrera via TikTok message for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

