News

Who Is Alix Dorsainvil? American Nurse and Her Child Kidnapped in Haiti

By
News American Abduction Haiti

An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to the Christian humanitarian organization that employs her.

Alix Dorsainvil, originally from Middleton, New Hampshire, who works as a community nurse for El Roi Haiti, was taken on Thursday, the organization confirmed in a post on its website on Saturday. She is married to the group's founder and director, Sandro Dorsainvil, and the name and age of their child who was kidnapped wasn't disclosed.

The non-profit group first broke the news that one of its workers had been kidnapped in a post on Friday, when it issued an "urgent prayer request," asking supporters to "pray and cry out to Jesus" to protect their colleague, who was taken the day before.

The kidnapping occurred on the same day that U.S. authorities issued the strongest, category 4 warning—a "do not travel" notice—to citizens considering traveling to Haiti. The U.S. State Department told Americans they shouldn't visit the country "due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure."

The warning was posted on July 27, after the U.S. had "ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees." American citizens were told they "should depart Haiti as soon as possible."

Haiti has been embroiled in economic and political turmoil since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Gangs control about 80 percent of the capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the BBC, which said violent crimes such as street kidnappings and armed robbery are common.

The U.S. Department of State is reportedly aware of the kidnapping of two American citizens and is working with Haitian authorities, according to ABC News.

Newsweek reached out to the State Department by email on Monday for further information and comment.

El Roi Haiti has asked reporters not to contact Alix Dorsainvil's family during this time. Her social media accounts are all fixed to private settings, and her age hasn't been reported.

But back in May 2021, the organization shared a photo of the nurse and Sandro Dorsainvil, with the words: "We are so thankful for this girl and for the way she loves people! You are a gem, Alix, and Jesus just SHINES through you! Happy birthday, girl!"

Other posts shared details about the group's outreach projects and the successes of their various initiatives, such as food programs, and summer camps for children.

The organization's online posts became suddenly somber, as it reported the kidnapping. On July 28, the group said: "Alix Dorsainvil, our Director's wife, and their child [who] were kidnapped[...] from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry."

Haiti police officer
A Haitian National Police officer stands guard close to the gang-controlled area of Morne A Tuff during the third day of a general strike in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 27, 2021. This week, a Christian aid organization is appealing for prayers after its American nurse and her child were kidnapped in the city. RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

The group says it's working with "our partners and trusted relationships to secure their safe return."

It also paid tribute to her: "Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."

In a video posted on El Roi Haiti's website in happier times, Alix Dorsainvil shared her story of how she was invited to work for the organization, and discussed her nursing duties. "Haitians are such resilient people, they're full of joy and life and love," she said.

Read more

It's not the first time Western aid workers have been targeted in Haiti. The Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) last summer said three of its missionaries, who had been kidnapped in Haiti, were released after an anonymous donor paid a ransom to the gang that took them. There were also a dozen other victims.

Americans have been kidnapped in other countries in the past, after becoming inadvertently trapped by violence and political turmoil. In March, four Americans—a woman and three men—were kidnapped by a Mexican cartel that mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers operating in the Mexican city of Matamoros. Two of the men were killed, and the other two were later rescued.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC