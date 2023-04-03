American Pickers' Danielle Colby Details Scary Ordeal—'Hid Under a Table'

American Pickers' favorite Danielle Colby has reassured her fans she's safe after enduring a serious tornado huddled in her basement with her family.

Colby, a reality TV star and model, opened up on social media about how she was forced to hide under a table as severe weather conditions ripped through her town. She stayed inside with her daughter as the pair "hid under a table." A series of tornadoes stormed through the Midwest on Friday, killing multiple people.

Colby is best known for her long-running role on the History Channel reality show American Pickers alongside co-creator Mike Wolfe. As well as managing the Antiques Archaeology in the show, Colby is also a burlesque dancer and OnlyFans model.

"American Pickers" star Danielle Colby posted this picture to her Instagram account, including an account of her experience taking shelter in her basement as tornadoes tore through the Midwest. NOAA Photo Library/Instagram @daniellecolbyamericanpicker / Getty Images

On March 31, Colby had warned her followers to stay safe after The Weather Channel issued a "high risk" for a tornado risk, ripping through multiple states in the Midwest.

A day later, Colby assured her fans she was safe, but detailed her scary experience with a lengthy Instagram post.

"Wowza! Tornado time... Yes, I am ok. I stayed huddled in the basement with [my daughter, Memphis] and Oliver last night as a tornado formed over our neighborhood in Orion, Illinois," Colby wrote. She said she could tell it was a tornado outside as the basement windows and the house was shaking, comparing it to "a train passing" outside.

"We had all of the animals and we hid under a table in the basement until it passed to [Memphis'] house 2 miles away. She has damage to her garage but both our homes are still standing and not too badly damaged," she said.

Colby went on to explain the damage that her son Miles' house suffered too. "He sent me [a] video as water poured from his pipes in the basement he and Amy were taking shelter in." Colby said her parents and sisters also were caught up in the storm too as it tore through Illinois.

"I've been through many tornadoes. This one was a banger! Growing up in the Midwest, tornadoes are a frequent thing. But tornadoes of that intensity, size are wild! The wind is still howling this morning, please be careful out there if you're living in the Midwest," she wrote.

Colby continued: "Aside from some small damage to my house, everything looks OK in the neighborhood. Obviously, anything outside was fair game so we lost some gutters, a few items that were still in the yard, etc. Fortunately I cleaned out the garage right before the tornadoes hit and put our cars away. We are all safe, humans and animals and ready for a little bit of cleanup today. Sending everybody love and hoping everybody made it out of the storms."

Colby's comment section was filled with well wishes from fans, while some shared their own experiences of the severe weather.

A series of fierce tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states on Friday, with the current death toll standing at, at least 26 people. The National Weather Service reported a total of 80 tornadoes since March 31.

Multiple videos and pictures were shared online which showed the devastation the tornadoes caused as they traveled across Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa.

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, caved in during the storms, reportedly killing one and injuring 50 concert-goers.