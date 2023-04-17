Culture

American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Slams Backlash Over Vacation Rental Renovation

Culture Reality TV Social media Instagram Celebrities

Not one to shy away from his fans, Mike Wolfe has bitten back after having his renovation skills questioned on social media.

The host and co-creator of the long-running History Channel reality show American Pickers shared an insight into his handiwork on Instagram, but he was called out for not being "a mason."

It's not the first time in recent months that Wolfe has taken the time to respond to fans on social media. He regularly takes the time to interact with viewers across Instagram and TikTok, recently discussing his relationship with former co-host Frank Fritz, and the current status of Danielle Colby on the show.

Stepping away from American Pickers' topics, Wolfe share a photographic update on his work renovating a vacation rental in Leclaire, Iowa. His pictures showed a man stripping wallpaper revealing the brickwork underneath. In order to install a new door, they removed bricks and added new ones to make the new frame fit. Wolfe's DIY skills were seriously questioned by one Instagram user.

Mike Wolfe and home renovations inset
"American Pickers" host and television personality Mike Wolfe in 2015. He responded to an Instagram follower who criticized his masonry skills. Ray Tamarra/GC Images / Instagram @mikewolfeamericanpickers

"Very disappointing," wrote @jaredatwater in the comments section. "You can still get those old brick to match and then lay them correctly, definitely not a mason."

As he's done many times before, Wolfe bit back and responded on Sunday.

"We pulled the original door because of its condition. Once we put in a modern steel door the game was then changed.. So matching the brick to something modern didn't at that point matter." Wolfe added: "What matters now is the artistic detail becomes a matter of taste." The original commenter had no response to this.

He also confirmed in another comment that the bricks are made locally.

Wolfe is renovating houses and planning to rent them out. He confirmed recently in TikTok comments that he's not flipping them, but rather intends to post them on AirBnB. So far he's got to one in Columbia, Tennessee, and two in Leclaire, Iowa.

A post shared by instagram

He put out a call for action to fans, asking for more suggestions of other locations for rental properties.

As a result, many of the other comments had fans suggesting different towns and cities across American for Wolfe to consider. He made a point of replying to two fans, suggesting how much he loves Athens, Alabama, and Bardstown, Kentucky.

Season 24 of American Pickers recently wrapped on the History Channel after a shorter run of 10 episodes. There is currently no confirmed return date for the A+E Networks reality show.

