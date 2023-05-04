'American Pickers' Star Robbie Wolfe Reveals When Show Will Return in 2023

American Pickers front man Robbie Wolfe has revealed when fans will be able to see new episodes drop.

The long-running reality show was deep into Season 24 on History Channel when it took a break after just 10 episodes at the start of 2023. Now, the brother of the creator and co-host Mike Wolfe has revealed to fans on social media when American Pickers will pick up where it left off.

The American Pickers team are no strangers to honest interactions with fans on social media. When they're asked a question in the comments section of their Instagram or TikTok accounts, there's a good chance they'll give a frank answer.

(L-R) Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe will return to History Channel for new episodes of "American Pickers" in July 2023. HISTORY

Recent examples include Mike discussing the whereabouts of co-star Danielle Colby, discussing the departure of former co-host Frank Fritz, and revealing how the show has evolved over the years. He often shares behind the scenes factoids online, much to American Pickers' fans' delight. Colby herself is a regular on social media, pushing her other businesses alongside her American Pickers' interests.

In a recent video posted to Robbie Wolfe's Instagram account, a fan had some questions about how new it was. In the video, Robbie was telling viewers about some new finds and he went on to reveal news about the return date.

"Rob is this a new video? If so how come we're not seeing any of the shows on the History Channel? Thank you," one fan politely wrote. On Monday, Robbie responded.

"New stuff starts in July. We are always filming, never shut down. Thanks for watching," Robbie wrote.

A July 2023 return date falls in line with the previous season when once again the first half concluded in March 2022, only for the second half of Season 23 to return on July 9, 2022.

Season 24 aired 10 episodes from January 2023, concluding with an episode in Detroit on March 8, 2023.

History Channel has yet to confirm an exact date that American Pickers will be back, but thanks to Robbie Wolfe, we now know it'll be some time in July.

Mike and Robbie have both confirmed that the team are all out filming a "new season" now. It's unclear whether they're referring to what could be the second half of Season 24, or an entirely new Season 25.

In recent months, creator of the show Mike Wolfe has spoken out about the absence and health of his former co-host Frank Fritz. He appeared to be silent for a while as rumors of a break down in their relationship emerged. "Nothing will ever replace Frank we miss him. Very much like y'all do," he wrote.