U.S.

Who Are the Three U.S. Sailors Missing From Mexico?

By
U.S. Missing Persons Mexico California San diego

Search efforts are ongoing for three "experienced" American sailors who disappeared earlier this month off the coast of Mexico.

On April 14, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was looking for three American sailors, in a coordinated effort with the Mexican Navy.

Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross were last heard from on April 4, close to the city of Mazatlán on Mexico's western coast. They had departed from the city on a 44-foot vessel named "Ocean Bound," the Coast Guard added, which was bound for San Diego, California.

But the sailors didn't arrive at a planned stop two days after leaving Mexico, authorities and relatives said. The vessel was scheduled to arrive at Cabo San Lucas for supplies and to "report in" on April 6 before continuing on the journey to the U.S.

Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross
The Mexican Navy, with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, is searching for three American sailors, Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross. The three "experienced" sailors were last heard from on April 4, close to the city of Mazatlán in western Mexico. Courtesy of USCGNorCa

"There was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location," the Coast Guard said.

Rescue services have been in touch with marinas in the area, but there have been no sightings of the missing vessel. Urgent broadcasts have encouraged mariners to watch out for the missing sailors, the Coast Guard added.

Kerry's brother, Mark Argall, said Kerry and Frank, a husband-and-wife team, both held captain's licenses with the U.S. Coast Guard, with their friend William, also known as Bill, having decades of sailing experience.

"Kerry, Frank and Bill are all experienced sailors, Bill has over 50 years of sailing experience and is an extremely talented coastal cruiser," he wrote on his Facebook page. William Gross' daughter, Melissa Spicuzza, told NBC 7 San Diego that "there are almost 100 years of experience among them combined on that boat."

He "loves the ocean," Spicuzza said of her father, adding: "He loves sailing so any opportunity that he has to be on the water, he will take."

Speaking to the media, Argall said after a week of no contact from his sibling, the family began to grow more worried.

"When it started to reach into five, six, seven days and we started to get a little more concerned," he told ABC News.

On April 15, Argall wrote on his Facebook page that "we still do not know much," adding his sibling and brother-in-law's disappearance "has now reached the level of national news."

Read more

"Hopefully that will bring the attention needed to find them and get them home safely," he wrote in his latest update online.

Speaking to CBS News, Kerry's mother, Ellen Argall, said she had been in "agony, pure agony" since their disappearance.

"I've been trying to hold myself together," she said, adding her daughter is a "survivor and she's physically strong."

She continued: "If anybody can survive this, they can."

The areas through which the vessel had likely traveled are not densely populated and lacked communication infrastructure, making contact difficult, U.S. Coast Guard commander center chief Gregory Higgins said.

Newsweek has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for any additional updates via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC