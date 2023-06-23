A great deal of attention has rightly turned to state legislatures and how they are affecting policies ranging from abortion to LGBTQ+ rights, to which books are permitted in public classrooms. In recent years, state legislatures have quietly made significant advances to ditch the Electoral College in favor of the direct election of the president of the United States.

Since 2016, seven new states have adopted the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPV) bringing the total to 16 states (and the District of Columbia), representing 205 electoral votes. The Compact consists of an agreement among member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote and would only go into effect once member states reach 270 electoral votes (representing a majority of Electoral College votes).

This Spring, the NPV passed in both the Minnesota and Nevada state legislatures, with Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz signing it into law several months ago. If the measure passes the Nevada legislature in the next legislative session, it would go before the voters for approval in 2026. Significant momentum appears to be occurring to adopt the NPV in Michigan as well. If all three states were to adopt it, membership would be at 226 electoral votes, representing 84 percent of the votes needed for it to go into effect.

Much of the momentum for the NPV occurred since the 2016 election where Donald Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million ballots, but won in the Electoral College. Public opinion polls have consistently shown that Americans would prefer a national popular vote over the current Electoral College process. Currently, nearly two-thirds of Americans would support such a change.

Over the years, the push for direct election came from all political circles. However, the parties have diverged in more recent years with more Democrats opting for a popular vote and more Republicans wishing to keep things as they are. This is perhaps unsurprising as Democrats have lost two presidential elections since 2000 where their ticket received the most votes nationwide–a so-called misfire election.

The Jan. 6 riot overshadowed the fact that Trump was incredibly close to making it three misfires out of the last six elections. Just 43,000 votes in Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona stood between him and a legitimate second term as president. Seven million more Americans voted for Joe Biden, but had less than 1 percent of voters in those states voted for Trump instead, the Electoral College would have resulted in a tie. This would have thrown the election of the president to the House of Representatives and Trump would have likely been victorious given that Republicans controlled more state delegations.

Casual observers of American politics might wonder how these popular vote-electoral vote deviations are possible. Presidential elections actually consist of 51 contests across the country. All states but Maine and Nebraska award their electoral votes through the "winner-take-all" system. This means that if a ticket wins a state by one vote, they receive all the electoral votes in that state.

A voting booth is seen. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

The winner-take-all method does a poor job of reflecting close outcomes by the way it awards votes. A 51-49 split resulting in the winner receiving 100 percent of the vote does not accurately reflect just how close the contest was. This also helps explain how the popular vote can deviate from the Electoral College vote.

For instance, while Biden and Hillary Clinton were able to run up big victories in more populous states, the margins in battleground states were incredibly close. In 2016, Trump was able to win most of those closely contested battlegrounds, resulting in him winning 100 percent of their electoral votes, which was enough to give him an Electoral College majority. Biden was able to win those same states in 2020 by close margins and was therefore able to claim all their electoral votes and the presidency too.

The Framers themselves considered a popular vote but had concerns whether citizens across the country at the time would have the requisite knowledge of candidates to make informed decisions. Not unlike today's arguments over the Electoral College, delegates from less populated states voiced their concerns that more populated states would come to dominate presidential elections. The Electoral College emerged relatively late in the Convention as a compromise solution among several possibilities the Framers were considering. Still, the Electoral College of the Framers is quite different than the Electoral College of today.

Instead of producing clear winners as the Framers hoped, the Electoral College has proved to be fertile ground for intrigue and chaos. The NPV movement has made significant headway in pursuit of a national popular vote. While the Electoral College has been resistant to change, the path to its demise has found new momentum in state legislatures.

Robert Alexander is the Wilfred E. Binkley endowed professor of political science and the director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University. He is the author of Representation and the Electoral College, published by Oxford University Press.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.