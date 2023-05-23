Americans Back Prince Harry Leaving King Charles' Coronation Early

Prince Harry's quick fly-in visit to London for King Charles' coronation was the right decision, according to a majority of Americans surveyed on behalf of Newsweek.

The Duke of Sussex sat in the third row at Westminster Abbey, behind Princess Anne, on May 6 as his father and Queen Camilla were crowned. After the ceremony finished, the prince was whisked away to catch a plane to America. His wife, Meghan Markle, stayed home with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turned 4 that day. Harry was back in California that evening.

Harry left so early he had already reached Heathrow Airport by the time Charles and Camilla emerged on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet the cheering crowds below. As a nonworking royal, Harry was not invited to join them on the balcony. The period after the ceremony also included a lunch at the palace and a photo shoot.

On May 17, Redfield & Wilton Strategies asked a representative sample of 1,500 U.S. adults whether Harry was right to leave at the end of the ceremony. In the poll, 52 percent said he was right, 18 percent said he was wrong, and 30 percent did not know.

And 47 percent felt Harry should have been invited onto the Buckingham Palace balcony, while 21 percent felt the king was right to exclude him.

President Joe Biden did not attend the coronation, and first lady Jill Biden represented the White House in his place. In the poll, 40 percent said Biden was right to not attend the ceremony, while 30 percent said it was wrong.

At one point, there was doubt that Harry would be invited at all, given his searing criticism of his family in his recent memoir, Spare. His team confirmed that he received an invitation in March but did not immediately confirm his plans to go, leaving his attendance in question for another month.

Omid Scobie, author of the royal biography Finding Freedom, recently told ITV's This Morning: "There was never any question about whether [Harry] would want to come or not. It was a question at one point of whether he would be invited, I think. From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get that confirmation that they were 100 percent welcome at this event."

Scobie continued: "Of course, this all follows the release of Spare, but for Harry there was certainly no question about it.

"Also, as we've heard from him time and time again in his interviews, despite the pain he's experienced from his own family, he still cares for them. So much can happen over time, and I don't think he would ever want to look back and regret not being here for that moment," Scobie said.

