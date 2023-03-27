Just nine percent of Americans would oppose Prince Harry attending King Charles III's coronation along with 10 percent for Meghan Markle, according to exclusive polling by Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek.

The duke and duchess have been invited to the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 but are yet to say whether they will attend.

If Harry does go, he will have the support of 49 percent of Americans, including 26 percent who would strongly support the move.

And Meghan's place in the abbey would have the backing of 45 percent of Americans, including 24 percent who strongly support it.

The data comes despite a major swing against the couple in U.S. public opinion and suggests that while some Americans may no longer view them favorably, many do still have opinions on what happens to them.

There was some indifference too though, with 28 percent saying they neither supported nor opposed Harry's attendance, three percent answering "don't know" and 12 percent answering "don't care."

For Meghan, 30 percent neither supported nor opposed, three percent answered "don't know" and 12 percent said they "did not care."

Prince Harry's U.S. net approval rating dropped 48 points between December 2022 and February, leaving him on -10. Thirty-two percent felt positively about him compared to 42 percent who felt negatively, in data collected by Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek.

Meghan's dropped 40 points over the same time frame leaving her on -17, with 27 percent feeling positively about the duchess and 44 percent negatively.

The king and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6 during a religious ceremony which includes rarely used Crown Jewels such as the St Edward's Crown.

Harry and Meghan's decision is a complicated one, however, as the date falls on their son, Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

There is also the question of whether they receive police protection during their visit, though if the Platinum Jubilee is anything to go by then they would expect Metropolitan Police bodyguards during official events to which they were invited.

Hurt feelings on both sides may also be a factor after Prince Harry's book Spare published private conversations as well as swipes at other family members, in particular Prince William.

Harry and Meghan may also have some complicated feelings about Charles' decision to kick them out of their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage.

The clearest indication yet that they may be planning to attend though came when it emerged that they have been given permission to stay in the property until early summer, meaning they could use the house as a base while in Britain for the coronation.

They would also get a chance to see the home where Archie spent his first months one more time before it ceases to be theirs.

The king reportedly wants Prince Andrew to move out of his current home, 30-room mansion Royal Lodge, nearby in Windsor.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

