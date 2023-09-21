U.S.

Americans Getting $3,500 Direct Payments: How to Apply

By
U.S. Massachusetts Climate Change Environment

Massachusetts residents are eligible for a $3,500 rebate if they meet certain requirements when purchasing an electric vehicle.

President Joe Biden has made climate change and the green energy transition a focus of his administration by getting legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, which designates $369 billion toward that transition, passed. The administration also has taken smaller steps to reduce the nation's carbon footprint, such as establishing stricter regulations for gas stoves and dishwashers.

States have followed suit in various ways, and some have started to implement legislation to offset the negative impacts of climate change. Massachusetts, for instance, is sweetening the deal when it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle, and buyers could get a check for $3,500 if they meet certain conditions.

Last year, Governor Charlie Baker signed a law that enacted several climate change measures, including rewarding residents who buy an electric vehicle—even a used one—if they meet certain requirements.

Americans Getting $3,500 Direct Payments
A Tesla automobile gets charged in the Silicon Valley town of Mountain View, California. Residents in Massachusetts can receive a $3,500 rebate when purchasing an electric vehicle if certain qualifications are met. Getty

As of September 1, the state began offering rebates to residents who buy or lease an electric vehicle costing less than $40,000 as long as the buyer meets income restrictions or receives state or federal assistance for the purchase. If the resident meets the requirements, Massachusetts will grant the buyer a $3,500 rebate that can be used as part of the down payment on the vehicle. Or the resident can receive the rebate as a check through the mail within three months of filling out an application.

Residents who bought a qualifying vehicle before September 1 can receive their rebate if they qualify and have until November 6 to submit an application. Qualifying purchases must have been made between November 10, 2022, and August 8, 2023. Rebates are available for light-duty electric vehicles or fuel-cell electric vehicles, but hybrid vehicles don't qualify.

Newsweek reached out to Baker's office by email for comment.

To qualify for the rebate, the residents must be below the income threshold of $150,000 for a couple, $112,500 for a head of household and $75,000 for an individual.

Tax credits and other incentives are the top reasons a motorist decides to purchase an electric vehicle, according to one expert.

"Making those incentives more widely available is appealing to what's driving EV consumers," Elizabeth Krear, vice president of electric vehicle practice at J.D. Power, previously told Newsweek.

The state implemented the rebates to encourage more people to purchase electric vehicles to meet its 2025 deadline of having 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road. The state has a long way to go, as the U.S. Department of Energy reported that 50,000 zero-emissions vehicles were on the road in Massachusetts in 2022.

Baker is hoping to mandate that all new vehicle sales must involve zero-emissions vehicles by 2035 under the new law.

The rebates are just one way that Massachusetts is encouraging its residents to move toward a greener climate.

The new law also provides funding for improvements to offshore wind energy and creates an offshore wind tax incentive program. Municipalities in Massachusetts can require new construction to be free of fossil fuels under the law.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC