America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 Survey

Nearly everyone knows someone who has been impacted by substance abuse and addiction. Alcoholism and drug dependency affect families in devastating ways with the resulting pain rippling through generations. Unfortunately, substance abuse and addiction have been on the rise in the United States. From 2000 to 2020, the share of the population who have alcohol or drug use disorders increased from 4.9 percent to 6 percent. Sadly, in the 12-month period ending in November 2022, over 100,000 people died of drug overdose in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That startling statistic is part of the addiction epidemic in America where there were over 1.5 million admissions into addiction treatment centers of people 12 and older in 2020. Patients and families seeking help and treatment face the daunting task of selecting the right program and facility. To provide our readers with an additional resource when seeking out help with addiction recovery and support, Newsweek and Statista are partnering for a fourth year to rank "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023," recognizing leading addiction treatment facilities across the country.

Last year, we recognized the top 330 facilities in 25 states. The ranking was based on the results of a survey of over 4,000 industry professionals and a review of accreditation statuses.

This year we will, again, survey addiction treatment professionals and consider accreditation data. We invite you to participate in this survey if you are a professional in the addiction treatment industry. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the study.

This survey is open for responses until May 29, 2023.

Take the Survey

We appreciate and value your participation. Your input assists us in recognizing excellence and being a trusted source for our readers.

