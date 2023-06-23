America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024 Survey

Each year, more than 30 million procedures are done at ambulatory surgery centers, including total joint replacements, cardiology, cataract, and spinal surgery. And with more than 5,800 ambulatory surgery centers in the United States, people have options when it comes to where they will go to have common procedures performed. For this reason, we are pleased to have the opportunity to evaluate ambulatory surgery centers for another year.

Last year, we expanded our list to 510 facilities, which was up from 470 the previous year. The ranking was based on the recommendations of medical professionals in addition to careful analysis of facility performance data.

We are asking professionals in the field of Ambulatory Surgery for feedback for the next ranking of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024. This survey is open for responses until July 18, 2023.

Newsweek and Statista appreciate your participation. Your input assists us in recognizing excellence and being a trusted source for our readers.