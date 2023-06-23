Survey

America's Best Nursing Homes 2024 Survey

2023-06-23
More than 1.2 million people in the United States are currently living in nursing homes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And that number will only continue to grow over the next two decades. As more people find themselves ready to explore elder care options, Newsweek, in partnership with respected global data research firm Statista, is seeking input for a ranking of America's Best Nursing Homes 2024.

Last year, we identified 475 facilities leading the way, and we awarded them by state. The selection of America's Best Nursing Homes is based on scoring of performance, reputation, COVID-19 procedures, and Joint Commission International scores.

We are asking professionals in the elder care field for feedback for the next ranking of America's Best Nursing Homes 2024.

The survey is open for participation until July 17, 2023.

We appreciate your participation. Your feedback helps us evaluate and distinguish industry leaders.

