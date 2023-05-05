America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2023 Survey

When people experience an injury, illness or disability, physical therapy and rehabilitation are often a necessary form of treatment. Healthcare professionals in this area focus on improving and maintaining physical abilities, providing a much better quality of life. Inpatient physical rehabilitation centers have programs that typically involve multidisciplinary teams of professionals, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, nurses, caregivers, and physicians who work together on an individual treatment plan for the patient.

There are over 1,000 inpatient physical rehabilitation centers in the United States. Often the decision of where a patient goes is based on insurance, location, doctor, and other factors. Even so, patients have more choices than ever in the American healthcare system. For this reason, Newsweek and Statista are partnering again to rank "America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2023," recognizing leading inpatient physical rehabilitation facilities across the country.

Last year, we selected 255 inpatient facilities based on an online survey of over 4,400 experts. For the very first time, a physical rehabilitation center from every state was on the list. Those who took part in last year's survey could specify a standout program, for example, in areas such as amputation, brain injury, cancer, spinal cord injury or stroke, for the recommended centers.

This ranking is, again, based on a survey of doctors, healthcare professionals and administrators in addition to industry metrics and accreditation data. If you work in physical rehabilitation and would like to participate in the survey, we invite you to complete the inquiry using the button below.

Take the Survey

The survey is open for responses until May 29, 2023.

Thank you for taking the time to provide accurate information that helps us continue to reward excellence while also keeping consumers informed. Your input is valued and appreciated.