Survey

America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2023 Survey

By
best physical rehab center blue scrub cover
GETTY
Survey Statista

When people experience an injury, illness or disability, physical therapy and rehabilitation are often a necessary form of treatment. Healthcare professionals in this area focus on improving and maintaining physical abilities, providing a much better quality of life. Inpatient physical rehabilitation centers have programs that typically involve multidisciplinary teams of professionals, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, nurses, caregivers, and physicians who work together on an individual treatment plan for the patient.

There are over 1,000 inpatient physical rehabilitation centers in the United States. Often the decision of where a patient goes is based on insurance, location, doctor, and other factors. Even so, patients have more choices than ever in the American healthcare system. For this reason, Newsweek and Statista are partnering again to rank "America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2023," recognizing leading inpatient physical rehabilitation facilities across the country.

Last year, we selected 255 inpatient facilities based on an online survey of over 4,400 experts. For the very first time, a physical rehabilitation center from every state was on the list. Those who took part in last year's survey could specify a standout program, for example, in areas such as amputation, brain injury, cancer, spinal cord injury or stroke, for the recommended centers.

This ranking is, again, based on a survey of doctors, healthcare professionals and administrators in addition to industry metrics and accreditation data. If you work in physical rehabilitation and would like to participate in the survey, we invite you to complete the inquiry using the button below.

Take the Survey

The survey is open for responses until May 29, 2023.

Thank you for taking the time to provide accurate information that helps us continue to reward excellence while also keeping consumers informed. Your input is valued and appreciated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC