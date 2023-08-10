Survey

America's Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2023 Survey

By
ccrc survey badge with community trees sunset
Survey Statista

The U.S. population is aging, the number of people over 65 will continue to grow continuously over the next few years, and the request for retirement housing that offers various levels of care options will increase over the next decades.

As more people find themselves ready to explore elder care options, we've partnered with Statista Inc., the global market research and consumer data firm, to rank the best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) also known as Life Plan Communities. CCRCs typically offer a continuum of care, ranging from Independent Living to Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing Care and Memory Care, representing attractive and growing elder care options with different care levels.

If you or a loved one are looking for an elderly care option, you want to know which facility the best option is to spend the rest of your life there. The Newsweek/Statista ranking of CCRCs will be based on a survey of health care professionals, residents and relatives of residents living in a CCRC.

If you work as a health care professional in elderly care, especially in a CCRC, and would like to take part in the survey, please click on the button below.

Take the Survey

If you live in a CCRC, or if you have visited an acquaintance or a relative in a CCRC in the past, please click on the button below.

Take the Survey

The survey is open for participation until September 26, 2023.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC