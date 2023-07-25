Missing Texas Woman Amy Lea Sinnwell Displayed 'Not Normal Behavior'

A missing Texas woman has sparked concern after she disappeared over the weekend while on her way to a Target store.

Amy Lea Sinnwell, was last seen on her Ring camera at 2:35 p.m. on July 22, 2023 as she headed to a Target at 8532 Davis Blvd North Richland Hills, Texas.

The behavior displayed has been considered abnormal of Sinnwell, according to the missing poster, made by the missing person organization Aware Foundation.

"She would never leave her spouse or kids without communication on where she was headed," the poster said.

A picture of missing Texas woman Amy Lea Sinnwell. This image was provided by the missing person organisation, Aware Foundation. Aware Foundation

Sinnwell was going to Target to return a backpack and also planned to stop by the sporting goods store Academy, located at 5836 N Tarrant Pkway, Fort Worth.

Sinnwell is described as being 41 years old, with blonde highlights and brown lowlights, green eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130-140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue Utah shirt, with light color jean shorts and black sandals. She was driving a silver 2017 Ford Expedition with the license plate KWT0453.

Anyone with information on Sinnwell's disappearance is asked to speak to the Keller Police Department at (817)743-4500.

A Facebook page entitled Finding Amy Lea Sinnwell has since been set up following the disappearance of the Texas woman.

The administrator of the page is Stephanie Kegley, a missing persons advocate and founder, director and CEO of the charity organization Put Me First.

"Please ask questions, post speculation etc. Each question, allows us to check off the list and narrow down where she could be," Kegley wrote in the group on Monday night.

"If you are local, as you drive, look around.

-parked cars in lots that match

-bodies of water (ponds) where you can see tire marks into the waters edge.

-look for t[r]acks off the road

-private property, that's by a road, where she could have wrecked and been covered by brushes, trees, etc.

- when we can narrow down a location we will set up a search with LE."

Professor Karen Shalev-Greene, director of the Centre for the Study of Missing Persons, at the University of Portsmouth in the U.K., has previously spoken to Newsweek about the complexities of searching for people who have disappeared.

"Ninety-nine percent of people are found within the first 28 days of them going missing. In general the vast majority of people are found alive," she said.