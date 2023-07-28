Tech & Science

Ancient Cemetery Uncovered Containing Axes and Chisels

By
An ancient indigenous cemetery has been discovered during excavations being conducted prior to the the construction of a hospital in Colombia.

The burial ground was uncovered in the city of Pereira—capital of the mountainous, coffee-growing, Risaralda Department of western Colombia, local media outlet El Tiempo reported.

Archaeologists had documented a number of artifacts associated with burial practices at the site, indicating the presence of the pre-Columbian cemetery.

The stylistic characteristics of the artifacts that have been recovered suggest that the cemetery was associated with the Quimbaya culture.

An archaeologist excavating a site
A stock image shows an archaeologist conducting an excavation. An ancient indigenous cemetery has been discovered during excavations in the Risaralda Department of Colombia. iStock

The Quimbaya were a pre-Columbian group that inhabited areas of Colombia corresponding to the modern departments of Quindío, Caldas and Risaralda around the valley of the Cauca River.

Known particularly for their gold artifacts, characterized by technical accuracy and detailed designs, the Quimbaya flourished between the 4th and 7th centuries, although their origins may lie as far back as the 1st century B.C. Living in a temperate tropical climate, the Quimbaya cultivated a wide variety of foods, including corn, cassava, avocados and guava.

The culture all but disappeared around the 10th century, although it is not known why.

Among the artifacts that archaeologists have documented at the hospital site are ceramic vessels of different shapes and sizes, such as cups, bowls and pots, as well as modified rock objects like axes and chisels.

Some of the items are in perfect condition, archaeologists said.

"At the moment we have 24 finds—it is practically a complete cemetery, with many pieces and other elements. I am not referring to the fact that bone remains have been found, but rather elements that were used in burial rites," the Risaralda Department Secretary of Infrastructure, Mónica Paola Saldarriaga Escobar, told El Tiempo.

"Stone knives, many vessels of various shapes and paintings have been found. The most beautiful thing is that the color of the paint is intact, in pieces that have been found complete," Saldarriaga said.

Preliminary evidence from the site indicates that the cemetery could be up to 1,200 years old, although the artifacts will be dated with radiocarbon techniques to verify their age.

Prior to the beginning of construction work for the hospital, an archaeological management plan was implemented at the site.

The plan, approved by the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History, was put in place because there is a high probability of finding vestiges of ancient cultures in this area.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC