Ancient Dolphin Discovered With Teeth Spikes 'Unlike Any Seen Today'

A new species of ancient dolphin has been discovered and it boasts "unique" tusk-like teeth that indicate the existence of a feeding strategy in marine mammals that was previously unknown to science, researchers said.

The scientists have named the newly identified species Nihohae matakoi (pronounced: nee-ho-ha-eh ma-ta-koy), according to a study describing the specimen in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

"This ancient species of dolphin is very unusual as it has teeth at the front of its mouth that stick straight out horizontally, something not seen in any modern dolphins," Ambre Coste, an author of the study with University of Otago's Department of Geology, in New Zealand, told Newsweek.

In the study, researchers investigated a set of fossils that were being kept in the collections of the University of Otago (UO) Geology Museum, New Zealand.

Artist's reconstruction of Nihohae matakoi in New Zealand's ancient oceans, pursuing a shoal of squid. The newly identified species has “unique” tusk-like teeth. Daniel Verhelst

The fossils were originally uncovered in 1998 in the Awamoko Valley on New Zealand's South Island. The discovery included a skull and jaw, as well a few ribs and vertebrae bones.

"The skull and jaw of this dolphin are exceptionally well-preserved giving great insight into its possible feeding strategies," Ambre Coste, an author of the study with UO's Department of Geology, told Newsweek.

This specimen lived around 25 million years ago off the coast of ancient New Zealand in an area that was mostly underwater at the time, Coste said.

It would have likely measured more than 6 feet in length and had a slightly longer neck than modern dolphins, as well as rounded, paddle-like front fins.

But the ancient dolphin's most intriguing feature is its front teeth, which are horizontally positioned at the tip of the mouth.

This bizarre adaptation provides a glimpse into the survival strategies that this ancient dolphin used when it was alive.

It is likely that this creature used the teeth for swift and powerful attacks on small prey, stunning and injuring them before consumption.

"The interesting aspect of this dolphin is that its teeth suggest a new feeding method not previously described in marine mammals," Coste said. "We suggest that it would have rapidly swung its head from side to side to injure or stun prey, making them easier to catch and eat."

According to the researchers, the animal's feeding strategy likely involved limited chewing and tearing.

The skull of the ancient dolphin species Nihohae matakoi. The tusk-like front teeth are unlike any seen today in dolphins and whales. Andrew Grebneff

The dolphin is believed to have hunted small, soft-bodied prey like squid given that there is no evidence of wear on any of its teeth.

"This lack of wear marks shows it didn't use them to rummage through sand, and the fact the front teeth are so flat indicates they wouldn't have been useful for gripping prey like the Ganges river dolphin does," said Coste.

Nihohae matakoi represents an entirely new genus, or group of species, according to the study.

The genus name is derived from the Maori words "Niho" for teeth and "Hae" for slashing, in reference to the possible use of the teeth. The species name, meanwhile, comes from the Maori words "Mata" for face/point and "Koi" for sharp, in reference to the dolphin's long, flat and thin snout ending in pointed sharp teeth.

