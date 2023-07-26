Tech & Science

Ancient Human Remains With Heart-Shaped Skulls Discovered

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Ancient humans History Mexico

Skulls that may have been intentionally deformed into the shape of hearts have been discovered among human remains at an archaeological site in Mexico.

Researchers from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) made the unusual discovery at La Ferrería Archaeological Zone in Durango state—located in the lower northwest of the country.

During recent excavations at the site, archaeologists discovered the skeletal remains of 16 individuals within the Casa Colorada architectural complex.

Human remains at La Ferrería site, Mexico
An archaeologist excavating human remains at La Ferrería Archaeological Zone in Durango state, Mexico. Multiple human remains were found during recent work at the site, including deformed skulls in the shape of a heart. INAH

The latest discovery, which was made under the floor of a plaza, includes the remains of eight adults aged between around 30 and 40 at the time of death. The remaining skeletons were of children aged between 1 and 7 years old.

Most of the skeletons are fragmented, although three of the adults were found in a good state of preservation.

In the skulls of two of the skeletons, researchers observed cranial modifications, indicating that the heads had been intentionally deformed. The skull deformation in question produces a shape that resembles a heart shape when looked at from certain angles.

While this had never previously been reported at the site, the artificial and intentional deformation of skulls is a practice that has been documented in various ancient cultures around the world, including those of Mesoamerica, which covered much of Mexico and Central America. In a handful of locations around the world, it still occurs today.

Newsweek contacted the INAH for comment via email on Wednesday.

The practice alters the normal development of the skull bones, producing a variety of distinctive shapes and forms.

The development of the skull is distorted by the application of force, which can be achieved using various techniques, such as binding between pieces of wood. Typically, such techniques are applied during infancy because the skull is at its most pliable at this time.

La Ferrería was inhabited by pre-Hispanic peoples between roughly 600-1350 A.D., according to INAH. The site contains several notable archaeological remains, including circular ritual spaces, pyramidal structures and a ballgame court.

The complex, which corresponds to the period 600-950 A.D., is located in the upper part of La Ferrería and covers an area of around 6,500 square feet.

It consists of nine rectangular structures around a square. Previous excavations have uncovered various burials within the buildings, leading researchers to conclude that it was a space dedicated to the dead.

The archaeological zone, which lies around 4 miles south of the City of Durango, is one of the most important monumental sites in the state.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC