Tech & Science

Ancient Maya Artifact Depicting Supernatural Entity Discovered

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Ancient History Artifacts Mexico

An ancient Maya artifact depicting a supernatural entity has been discovered in Mexico.

Researchers with the country's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) uncovered the ceramic dish during excavations at the Cansacbé archaeological site. It is located around 7 miles from the port city of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico.

The multicolored dish was found in a male burial dated to the Late Classic period (600 to 900 A.D.) of Mesoamerican history, INAH said in a statement.

The Maya civilization dominated what is now southeastern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, and the western areas of El Salvador and Honduras for more than 3,000 years until the era of Spanish colonization.

An ancient Maya ceramic dish
The ceramic dish found at the Cansacbé archaeological site. The multicolored item was found in a male burial dated to the Late Classic period (600 to 900 A.D.) of Mesoamerican history. INAH

The Maya were notable for creating the only fully developed writing system in pre-Columbian America, and for their striking architecture and art, as well as their advanced calendar, mathematics, and astronomical system.

The dish found at Cansacbé features a representation of a "wahyis"—protective spirits or beings found in Maya mythology. The artifact was intended as a funerary offering, INAH said.

Researchers think the individual who was buried with the dish was possibly a member of the local elite.

After its discovery, the artifact was carefully cleaned at a laboratory in Campeche. Despite the fact that the illustrations have faded in some areas, it is possible to see the representation of a jaguar, or a man dressed in the skin of a jaguar, standing on a bench. The scene is framed by small boxes that appear to represent the shells of turtles.

These types of representations are common in Maya ceramics from the Late Classic period, INAH Director General Diego Prieto Hernández said in a statement.

For most of the 20th century, the Cansacbé site was never systematically studied. And unfortunately, in the first half of the century, several of its mounds were used as material for the construction of a highway that connects Campeche to the city of Mérida.

Then, in the 1990s, excavations conducted during the expansion of that highway uncovered the remains of two palace-type buildings.

The latest discovery of the ceramic dish at the site came during prospecting and salvage on a section of the Tren Maya project. This is an almost 1,000-mile-long intercity railway, scheduled to start operating in December 2023, that traverses Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula—the heart of the ancient Maya civilization, which is rich in antiquities.

The project is one of the largest and controversial infrastructure projects in the history of Mexico. It aims to bring tourists from the region's popular beach resorts to lesser-known inland locations, including historic Maya sites, that represent some of the poorest parts of southern Mexico.

While thousands of ancient Maya artifacts and structures have been uncovered during work for the project, critics say it places others at risk of damage or destruction, as has already occurred. Some have also raised environmental concerns.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC