Tech & Science

Workers Discover Ancient Skeleton of Young Woman Wearing Jade Ring

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Skeleton Mayans Mexico

Archaeologists have discovered the ancient skeleton of a young woman wearing a well-preserved jade ring at a site in Mexico.

The skeleton, which is estimated to be about 1,200 years old, was found at the El Tigre archaeological site, in Campeche, during excavations at the Mayan Train line, which runs along the Yucatán Peninsula, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement.

The skeleton was found in a flexed position inside a vessel with a ceramic bowl. Another vessel was found alongside the skeleton. These findings indicate she was buried as part of a funeral ritual.

Skeleton wearing jade ring
The skeleton wearing a jade ring. The woman was found in a ceramic vessel. INAH

The jade ring this individual was buried with was "showy" and "well preserved," INAH said.

Based on the features of the vessels, archaeologists believe the findings date back to the Late Classic period of 600 to 800 AD, during the ancient Mayan era. This civilisation is known for its ancient temples, some of which can still be seen today.

The ancient Mayans lived throughout much of Central America, from the Chiapas and Yucatán areas, now part of southern Mexico. There is also evidence that they lived throughout Guatemala, Honduras, Belize and El Salvador and into Nicaragua.

The Late Classic period was a time of rapid growth for some of the great Mayan cities. Tikal, one of the ancient Mayan capitals, had become very powerful during this time, but it had a period of decline a few hundreds years later. Tikal is known as having been one of the most powerful kingdoms in Mayan times.

Two vessels discovered Mexico
The vessels discovered in Mexico. The new finding will give archaeologists more insight into ancient funeral practices. INAH

Diego Prieto Hernández, the general director of INAH, said that analysis into the find will continue in the lab, in order to gather more anthropophysical data. They will also analysis other items found at the sight, including seeds and ornaments.

The find marks the 177th pre-Hispanic human burial along the Mayan Train rail, which runs across Chiapas, Tabasco and Campeche. Archaeologists are excavating the area to allow for the preservation of such ancient findings.

As of August 14, 281,353 ceramic fragments "associated with the presence of ancient human groups" had been found in this particular section of the railway, Hernández said.

This new finding will give archaeologists more insight into ancient funeral practices.

Archaeologists already know that in ancient Mayan civilization, the bodies of the dead were usually wrapped up in cotton before they were buried. Often, individuals were buried in certain directions to provide access to the underworld.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about archeology? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC