Fury As Ancient Stone Monuments Destroyed to Build DIY Store

A controversy has erupted in Northern France after dozens of ancient standing stones were destroyed to make way for a hardware superstore.

Roughly 39 stones, dating back at least 7,000 years were removed from the site, which sits on the edges of one of Europe's most famous and mysterious prehistoric attractions, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

"The site has been destroyed," local archaeologist Christian Obeltz told AFP.

Carnac, often described as "French Stonehenge," is famous for its sprawling fields of stone megaliths. The stone columns are arranged in long, straight rows and, according to the Carnac Tourist Office, it is the largest gathering of this type of standing stone in the world. The two main sites alone, at Ménec and Kermario, house nearly 3,000 erected monuments extending over 4 miles.

A view of the destroyed remnants of "French Stonehenge." The ancient stones are thought to be at least 7,000 years old. Google maps

The purpose of this ancient curiosity—built 1,000 years before Britain's famous Stonehenge—is still unknown. Many believe it may have had some religious significance, while others think they could have formed some type of farming calendar. One theory even suggests that the stones are the petrified remains of an unfortunate Roman army.

To recognize and preserve these historic structures, the megaliths were submitted to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, although the application has not yet been accepted.

The land at the center of the recent controversy, along the Montauban activity zone, was previously granted a building permit by the local mayor's office in August 2022, AFP reports, and the French hardware chain Mr. Bricolage is in the midst of building their new store on the site.

The megaliths, seen above, are thought to be the largest collection of this type of standing stone in the world. They have been destroyed to make room for a French hardware store. Google maps

Newsweek reached out to Mr. Bricolage via email for comment.

The Regional Office of Cultural Affairs for Brittany, which is responsible for the protection of the cultural monument, responded to criticisms of the store's construction in a statement on Wednesday.

"Given the uncertain and in any case non-major character of the remains, as revealed by checks, damage to a site of archaeological value has not been established," the statement said.

However, Obeltz said that there had not been enough archaeological research in the area to determine whether the stones were significant.

News of the construction has caused a storm of angry comments on social media, with many sharing their thoughts on the loss of the ancient stones.

"Poor French heritage! The commodification of the world prepares the man without memories," said Philippe de Villiers, France's former Secretary of State for Culture, said in a tweet.

"Enjoy my love in 2 years it's a Mr. Bricolage," French comedian Pierre-Antoine Damecour tweeted alongside a photo of tourists at the Great Sphinx and pyramids of Giza, Egypt.

"In Carnac, 39 menhirs survived Julius Caesar, World War I and World War II. But not to Mr DIY!" the Twitter account Dom Révolution wrote.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about archaeology? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.