Politics

Andrew Cuomo Scores $5 Million Court Victory in Legal Upset

By
Politics Andrew Cuomo Court New York Lawsuit

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo scored a legal victory in his book lawsuit after a state judge ruled he should be allowed to keep his $5.1 million payout from a pandemic-era memoir.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Marcelle issued the ruling in Cuomo's favor on Monday, striking down the state's ethics board's enforcement powers and ruling that its creation was unconstitutional. A spokesperson for New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed to Newsweek her office will work with the panel to appeal the ruling.

"As we've said all along, this was nothing more than an attack by those who abused their government positions unethically and—as the judge ruled today—unconstitutionally for political purposes," Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said in a statement.

"Those in Albany who created this farce of a commission may not care about—or know—the law, but whether it was five district attorneys rejecting the Attorney General's sham report's findings or the courts, every time someone charged with upholding the law looks at the facts we prevail," Azzopardi said. "Truth and reason won, mob rule lost today."

Cuomo, who received national praise for his handling of the pandemic in his state, suffered a fall from grace two years ago after it was discovered that his administration covered up information related to COVID deaths in the state's nursing homes. He was also at the center of controversy for allegedly misusing state employees and resources for the book, according to a report by an independent law firm. Around the same time, nearly a dozen women came forward with sexual assault allegations, which culminated in his decision to resign in August 2021, although he maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing.

Cuomo Scores Legal Victory
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference at the National Press Club on May 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. On Monday, a state judge ruled that New York’s ethics commission, which was investigating a Cuomo book deal, was created unconstitutionally. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In his farewell remarks, Cuomo called Attorney General Letitia James' report, which found that he harassed 11 women and retaliated against a former employee who came forward, "a political and media stampede."

"The truth will out in time. Of that, I am confident," he said.

Although the state's Joint Commission on Public Ethics initially approved Cuomo's deal for the book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic, it reversed its position in 2021 and ordered the then-governor to hand over the proceeds. After Hochul, Cuomo's successor, took office, she disbanded the commission over transparency concerns and formed a new panel that continued to investigate the book deal. Cuomo sued both panels.

Hochul spokesperson Avi Small told Newsweek in a statement that "taking office in the midst of scandal and a crisis in state government, Governor Hochul worked with the Legislature to craft a new, truly independent ethics body that could begin to restore New Yorkers' faith in their public officials."

Speaking about Marcelle's decision, Small said, "Today's decision undermines the independent ethics commission created by Governor Hochul and we will work with the Commission to support an appeal."

Monday's ruling is the latest legal victory for Cuomo, who has sought to rebuild his reputation since stepping down as governor. None of the five sexual misconduct investigations opened up by various district attorneys were pursued, and no criminal charges were brought. The probe into Cuomo's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic ended last year without any charges.

"I was told that after a thorough investigation—as we have said all along—there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken," Elkan Abramowitz, a former federal prosecutor representing Cuomo, said in January 2022.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC