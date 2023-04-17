Andrew Gillum, Former DeSantis Rival, Pleads for Donations as Trial Begins

Andrew Gillum, the former Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee mayor, has called on his supporters to donate ahead of his corruption trial beginning this week.

Democrat Gillum narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis. Some have remarked if it were not for a relatively small number of votes, he would have been governor while facing these accusations of corruption.

Gillum was indicted last year on 21 federal charges including wire fraud and making false statements to the FBI. Two of the charges have since been dropped.

He is charged, along with fellow Democrat Sharon Lettman-Hicks, with fraudulently fundraising from "various entities" from 2016 to 2019.

Gillum has denied the charges in a written statement and called the case "political."

Andrew Gillum attends a service to advocate for a vote recount at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church on November 11, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Former Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has called on his supporters to give donations to help him fight the charges against him as his trial for alleged corruption begins this week. Getty

Speaking on his Twitter page on Sunday, Gillum shared a website entitled Bring Justice Home that allowed supporters to donate money.

Please consider making a donation to the Bring Justice Home Legal Defense Fund. I am so grateful to @AttorneyCrump, @angela_rye, @Bakari_Sellers, and other friends who helped to establish it to help me ensure justice prevails. https://t.co/1xVbRAHjj4 — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) April 16, 2023

One of my greatest challenges yet is the court case that begins tomorrow. I am unequivocally innocent of the gross allegations being made against me.



But I can’t win this fight alone. Thank you for the prayers and words of support many of you have extended to me and my family. pic.twitter.com/fdbKQ8WaOW — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) April 16, 2023

The Bring Justice Home Legal Defense Fund website has said the money will go towards ensuring Gillum gets a fair trial.

The website read:" Together we can fight against the systemic racism and injustice that plagues our criminal justice system.

"Together we can ensure that Mayor Gillum receives a fair trial and that justice is served.

"Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference in our fight for justice."

If convicted, Gillum faces years in federal prison.

The 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years. However, it is likely that if convicted they will be carried out concurrently.

The count of making false statements to the FBI carries a maximum of five years in prison.

Following his indictment, Gillum said: "There's been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee.

"They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now."

Newsweek has contacted Andrew Gillum via email for comment.