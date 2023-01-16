Andrew Tate Slams Vaccines While Blasting 'Human Trafficker' Claim

Andrew Tate criticized people who have taken vaccines in a Twitter post on Sunday, as he hit out at the human trafficking allegations leveled against him.

The American-British influencer was arrested in Romania on December 29, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian nationals, and charged with human trafficking. Initially held for 24 hours, Tate's detainment was later extended to 30 days.

Romanian prosecutors allege that Tate and his brother coerced six women into producing pornography, with the alleged victims facing "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." It was also widely reported that Tate was accused of rape.

In a post that was shared on his Twitter account on Sunday, former professional kickboxer Tate, 36, denied the allegations as insisted there was "zero proof."

"Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine," he wrote. "There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file. They have arrested me to 'look' for evidence, Which they will not find because it doesn't exist."

Anyone who believes I am a human trafficker may as well go and take their 10th vaccine.



There are 0 victims, 0 proof of any crime in our case file.



They have arrested me to "look" for evidence,



Which they will not find because it doesn't exist. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 15, 2023

Last week, VICE World News published details of text and voice messages allegedly exchanged between Tate and an unnamed woman who accused the former professional kickboxer of rape in the U.K. back in 2013. Police in the U.K. never charged him with a crime.

Amid the dozens of messages reviewed by the outlet, one attributed to Tate reads: "Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn't like it, the more I enjoyed it. I f****** loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that? Why?"

In another message, Tate is alleged to have written: "I love raping you."

The article included graphic details of Tate allegedly raping the woman. He was also accused of similar actions by two other women.

After his detainment, Tate was taken to a hospital earlier this month following a "routine medical check," according to Romanian news channel Antena 3 CNN.

On the same day, Tate updated his Twitter account, cryptically addressing the incident.

"The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill," he wrote last weekend.

He also retweeted a number of people, including one user calling for his release. Other tweets from Tate on this day included referring to himself as a revolutionary. "It seems every generation's great revolutionaries suffer from unfair imprisonment," he wrote.

Last weekend, Tate had also referred to himself as the hero of this story. "Going to jail when guilty of a crime is the life story of a criminal," he said. "Going to jail when completely innocent is the story of a hero."

Over the years, Tate has been criticized for a number of controversial comments about women, including his 2017 claim that they "must bear some responsibility" if they get raped, during the #MeToo scandal.

According to The Guardian newspaper, in one video Tate discusses how he would react to a woman accusing him of cheating, saying: "Bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up b****."

Tate, who has repeatedly denied any involvement in people trafficking, has also received a wave of support over the most recent allegations, with conservative commentator Candace Owens last week stating she doesn't believe he's a "rapist."

Specialists from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) sexual assault hotline are available 24/7 via phone (1 (800) 656-4673) and online chat. Additional support from the group is also accessible via the mobile app.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.