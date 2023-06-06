Andrew Tate Takes Trump Path With Truth Social Launch

Andrew Tate has debuted on Truth Social, the social media platform founded by former President Donald Trump.

The controversial YouTuber, who has been banned from several social media sites including Instagram for his comments, shared his first post on June 5.

Tate was allowed to rejoin Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media site in 2022. Trump launched Truth Social in February last year after he was given a permanent ban from Twitter following his role in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.

[MAIN IMAGE] Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023. [INSEST IMAGE] Mihai Barbu/Rob Carr/Getty Images

In his first post after first joining in February 2022, Tate referred to Infowars host, Alex Jones, and one of his most well-known conspiracy theories.

"Alex Jones was right. But it's not the frogs they want. It's the kids," he wrote on the post which has had 10,300 likes and 2,500 "reTruths," known as "retweets" on Twitter.

Jones once claimed the government was creating homosexuality firstly by using

juice boxes to make children gay to slow and eventually reverse the growth of the population. He also proclaimed that chemicals in the water were "turning the freaking frogs gay."

Tate has more than 27,000 followers on Truth Social and follows only one account, the video-sharing platform, Rumble.

The influencer set his location as Dubai in his profile, but he remains under house arrest in Romania after prosecutors in the country accused him of coercing six women into producing pornography by allegedly using "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." Tate was also accused of rape for allegedly assaulting a woman in March 2022.

Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities alongside his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women in December. The men were kept in jail for three months and released into house arrest in March as Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism investigated them.

All four have denied they did anything wrong as they face charges of human trafficking.

Prior to his arrest, the American-British influencer who rose to mainstream prominence after appearing on the U.K. version of reality TV show Big Brother in 2016, split his time between Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and his "Hustler's University" compound in Romania.

Tate offered courses in cryptocurrency and also for men to teach them how to lead an "ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle."

Prior to his Truth Social debut, Tate appeared in a fiery interview on the BBC with correspondent Lucy Williamson where he told her she's "not the boss."

Tate rejected the charges he is facing, saying: "I am absolutely and utterly sure I'll be found innocent.

"I know the case better than you. I know it intimately and you don't. I have seen all the criminal files and the evidence against me and you haven't. I know the truth of what happened and you don't.

"And I'm telling you absolutely and utterly, I've never hurt anybody, that the case that's been put against me is completely and utterly fabricated and I'm never going to be found guilty of anything."

He also accused the BBC having "invented" an alleged victim of coercion who was identified only as Sophie.

Williamson read an excerpt of Sophie's claims to Tate during the interview.

"I was so intent on wanting to please him and wanting him to be happy that I was just kind of, 'Yeah, OK. Do whatever you want.' That's coercion," the correspondent said to Tate.

"Has she accused me of a crime, this imaginary Sophie?" he asked.

"She's making the point that there is emotional or psychological manipulation," Williamson replied.

Tate interrupted and asked: "Has she accused me of a crime? I'm asking you a question, and I've allowed you into my house."

After a bit of to and fro between the reporter and Tate, he told Williamson "you don't come here with a position of authority."

"I'm doing you the favor as legacy media, giving you relevance by speaking to you. And I'm telling you now, this Sophie, which the BBC has invented, which has no face, nobody knows who she is..." he said.

Newsweek contacted Tate via email for comment.