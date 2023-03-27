Andrew Tate Receives Boost as U.S. Embassy Becomes Involved in Case

Andrew Tate's lawyer has claimed the influencer and his brother, Tristan, are receiving assistance from the U.S. Embassy in Romania where they remain in jail.

Tate, who was born in the U.S. and mostly raised in England, was arrested with his brother in December on accusations of human trafficking. They have been held in custody in a Bucharest jail. Andrew Tate is also facing a charge of rape.

Tate, 36, and his brother, 34, had their time in custody extended for a further 30 days on the request of prosecutors while Romania's anti-organized crime agency, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, investigates the pair. Two Romanian women were also charged for exploitation along with the Tates and remain under house arrest. All four have denied any wrongdoing.

Now, the Tates' attorney, Tina Glandian, has claimed the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest has "taken an interest" in their case and invoked the recent government involvement in WNBA star Britney Griner and Navy veteran Taylor Dudley's return home after being jailed in Russia.

Glandian appeared in a video posted to Twitter in which she reads a prepared statement. A representative for Glandian confirmed to Newsweek that she recorded the statement on Friday, March 24 and it was subsequently provided to Romanian media for publication.

"We're grateful the U.S. Embassy has now taken an interest in this case. I know that one of their highest priorities is to provide assistance to U.S. citizens detained abroad, like they've done for countless other U.S. citizens. And recently for Britney Griner and Taylor Dudley," Glandian began.

"We are optimistic that with their assistance, we can finally get the Tate brothers home. In the face of their prolonged detention, we must remember that the Tate brothers, are presumed innocent and false allegations can cause irreparable harm," she said.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate’s lawyer Tina Glandian says the US embassy is now helping to free them. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dzU3DpqxLN — Chinaza Kelvin (@kelvin_chinaza) March 26, 2023

The U.S. State Department and its embassies and consulates make it their highest priority "to provide assistance to U.S. citizens incarcerated abroad," according to its website.

"The Department of State is committed to ensuring fair and humane treatment for U.S. citizens imprisoned overseas. We stand ready to assist incarcerated citizens and their families within the limits of our authority in accordance with international, domestic, and foreign law," the page reads.

However, the U.S. government through its embassies and consulates cannot get U.S. citizens out of jail or declare a person's innocence or guilt to a court. The embassies also cannot provide legal advice or represent citizens in court.

The State Department also warns that U.S. citizens must abide by the laws in the country they are visiting or living in and that those laws could differ to laws in the U.S.

Andrew Tate was living at his "Hustler's University" compound in Romania when he was arrested in December.

The brothers and two Romanian women are accused of coercing six women into producing pornography by threatening them with "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." Andrew Tate's rape charge stems from an accusation that he assaulted a woman in March 2022.

He started his public life as a professional kickboxer, gaining notoriety in 2016 when he appeared as a contestant on reality series, Big Brother U.K. He was removed from the show after making a string of controversial comments directed at women.

The self-styled misogynist set up the "Tate University," where he teaches men how to lead an "ultra-masculine, ultra-luxurious lifestyle."

His controversial statements saw him banned from social media, but he was recently allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the platform in October 2022.