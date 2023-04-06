Angel Reese Cashes in After Instagram Follower Explosion

Angel Reese has had a stratospheric rise in recent days with her performances in the NCAA women's basketball tournament with LSU and the iconic image of her mocking player of the year, Caitlin Clark.

Her John Cena-inspired "You can't see me" celebration in the face of Iowa's Clark during the national championship final has been seen as "disrespectful" in some quarters. However, for others, it has been hailed as the springboard for success.

What has been certain is that Reese has experienced a social-media explosion. Her Instagram support jumped up by 700,000 followers since LSU won the title in Dallas on April 2, to more that 1.3 million, according to SocialBlade.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on April 2, 2023. Reese's popularity has soared on social media in recent days. Getty Images

Reese's TikTok following has also hit 1 million mark. The 20-year-old has now launched a comprehensive merchandise range through her official website. There are NIL deals (part of the NCAA approved Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy), as well as brands such as Calvin Klein, Bose and Coach.

Reese had warned that her stock would be on the rise. The caption she wrote on Instagram for a series of photos for Calvin Klein from last May read: "Yesterday's price is not today's price."

Nearly a year later, Reese's price is sky-high and shows no sign of taking a downturn any time soon.

The 6-foot-3-inch sophomore guard already has a reported net worth estimated at around $1 million. Reese gained more followers in the 48 hours after winning the championship than any of the players from the men's final four teams have got in all their time on social media.

According to Canada Sports Betting, Reese could potentially earn $2,974 per sponsored post, and the self-proclaimed "Bayou Barbie" has now upped her promotion of the merchandise on sale from her website.

She wrote on Twitter: "Y'all love the BAYOU BARBIE soo much!!" Reese shared that there are "Bayou Barbie" T-shirts and sweatshirts to buy, along with other clothing items emblazoned with "double-double queen."

Reese had her 34th double-double in Sunday's championship game, leaving her with the record for the most in a single season in the NCAA.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers drives to the basket against Molly Davis #1 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023. Reese had her 34th double-double in Sunday's championship game, leaving her with the record for the most in a single season in the NCAA. Getty Images

Reese's mom, also named Angel, had said in February to The Daily Advertiser that they were in the process of trademarking "Bayou Barbie".

Reese told the media outlet: "Everybody in Baton Rouge calls me the Bayou Barbie. My nails say 'Bayou Barbie' on them. So yeah, that's me. I got a trademark, so... I'm Bayou Barbie."

Jeanine Ogbonnaya, who is Reese's NIL representative, said the trademark should be through in the next few weeks and that there is a potential deal on the table for sneakers.

Ogbonnaya has helped Reese secure more NIL brand deals than any other player in college basketball. This has already given the star six-figure earnings per year.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers cuts down a piece of net. Her team beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 at Dallas, Texas. Getty Images

Speaking to Outta Pocket podcast, Reese said: "The amount of money I can make in college is way more than the amount I can make in the WNBA. So I'm definitely going to be taking that into consideration fo 'sho."

Reese added: "All money isn't good money. It might be a good price at the moment, but do you see yourself actually wanting to authentically wear the brand?

"... If I'm not interested in it, it's just like, why am I putting this fake stuff on my Instagram?" she said.

