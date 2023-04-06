Sports

Angel Reese Reenacts Infamous Hand Gesture in Video During LSU Parade

By
Sports

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese has reenacted her John Cena-inspired "You can't see me" hand gesture as the NCAA women's basketball champions paraded through Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday.

The forward has made the gesture her own after she controversially did it right in front of Caitlin Clark. The Iowa star has cleaned up the player of the year awards but lost out on being a national champion after the Hawkeyes' 102-85 defeat to the Tigers on Sunday.

Angel Reese Caitlin Clark
Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on April 2, 2023. The Tigers forward continued to use her now-famous gesture as her team paraded their trophy through Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday. Getty Images

While the gesture has been called out by many as disrespectful, this hasn't stopped an explosion of followers to Reese's social media. The numbers have doubled on some platforms, and she is heading past 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

Despite the meaning of her gesture, basketball fans can very much see Reese now, and she is reveling in the attention that it has brought.

Speaking to WAFB news station at the celebration in Baton Rouge, Reese said: "The Bayou Barbie is here. We got a parade inside our city, yeah."

Reese quoted a rap song by YoungBoy Never Broke Again that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has also referenced.

Read more

Reese added: "All these people come out to support women's basketball. I love it, I can't wait to get another one. The crown, that stayed home—we gonna wait for next season. You can't see me!"

Amid the furore about the hand gesture, Reese explained after the game in an interview with ESPN, that she did it because she believed Clark had "disrespected" her teammate Alexis Morris.

On Sunday, Reese said: "I was waiting. Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don't take disrespect lightly. She disrespected Alexis [Morris] and my girls, South Carolina. They're my SEC girls, too. Y'all not going to disrespect them either."

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on April 2, 2023. The player was confronted by Angel Reese of LSU and her now-famous gesturing. Getty Images

Clark had done her fair amount of trash-talking throughout the tournament. She said that she didn't have any problem with Reese and described her as a "tremendous player."

Speaking to ESPN on Tuesday, Clark said: "We're all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way.

"Angel's a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game. The way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible.

"I'm a big fan of her, even the whole LSU team, the way they played. I don't think there should be any criticism for what she did," Clark added.

She concluded: "I honestly didn't see it when the game was going on and, like I said, I haven't been on social media at all."

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about basketball? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC