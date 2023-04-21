Angry Neighbor Warned Not To Execute Their Plan To Teach Cat Owner a Lesson

A woman who wanted to put cat feces through her neighbor's letterbox has sparked debate online.

In a post on the U.K.-based discussion site Mumsnet, user LakieLady shared her dilemma with hundreds of others.

She asked: "Am I being unreasonable to put cat s*** through next door's letterbox?"

The poster quickly clarified that the feces was "in poo bags," and explained: "I've just cut some of the grass for the first time, and have picked up three lots of cat s*** from an area of lawn about 30 inches by 15 inches."

A file photo of a cat in a backyard, left, and a picture of an angry woman over a fence, right. A woman who wanted to put cat feces through her neighbor's letterbox has sparked debate online. Getty Images/Thinnapob/tampatra

Certain that it had come from the neighbor's cat, she was furious. "One lot was in the spot where I saw the beast squatting for a leisurely dump this morning," wrote the poster. "And the other two lots are identical in size, shape, and consistency, plus their cat is the only one that dares to linger in my garden."

In 2020, The Zebra, an insurance firm, conducted a study of approximately 1,500 U.S. citizens, asking them about their relationship with their neighbors.

Results found that only 33 percent of Americans consider their neighbors as friends or close friends, while 66 percent consider them strangers or acquaintances.

Americans in the Midwest region are most likely to be friends with their neighbors, while those in the West are less likely to have a good relationship with people who live next door.

Many people are troubled by the presence of neighborhood cats in their yards, but there are actually plenty of humane ways to keep cats at bay. Meanwhile some people find inventive, and hilarious, ways to keep cats away from their plants—like installing a garden intercom.

Rhian Kivits, a relationship expert, told Newsweek: "Neighbor arguments are very common. We all live very differently and sometimes find it difficult to understand how our behaviors and quirks affect others. Often, things that we consider to be very normal can be annoying or upsetting to our neighbors. We also feel as if we should be able to live however we like in our own homes and sometimes forget that we are part of a wider community."

The Mumsnet user explained: "We never speak, so it's not as though I'd be damaging our relationship, because we don't have one. Mr next-door-neighbor has never spoken a civil word to me in the 30 years I've lived here."

In hundreds of comments, Mumsnet users were divided by the idea to put the feces through the door.

"Wow, you're not being unreasonable," said one Mumsnet user. "Puts my next-door neighbor's habit of chucking his cigarette butts over our wall in the shade."

Another user agreed and said: "You should. Let us know how it turns out."

But others were strong in their opinion that it was a terrible idea. "Please do not do this OP," said one commenter. "It is harassment which is a criminal offence."

Another said: "You know the neighbor hadn't told his cat to s*** there to p*** you off?"

"It certainly isn't a good idea to be hostile towards neighbors or come across as passive-aggressive when there is a problem. It's unpleasant and threatening to post threatening notes through the letter box or leave bags of cat poo for the neighbor to find," said Kivits.

"It's far better to approach your neighbor and invite them to chat with you. When you explain what the problem is and how it impacts you, most people will be eager to compromise and reach a solution. The truth is that when you form a respectful connection with each other, you're more likely to avoid problems in the future," she added.

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of this case.