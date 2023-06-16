U.S.

Anheuser-Busch Gets Good News Amid Bud Light's Crashing Sales

U.S. Anheuser-Busch InBev Bud Light Stock Market

Anheuser-Busch inBev received some good news on Friday as its stock price saw a slight increase over the past week, following a widespread conservative boycott of Bud Light.

According to stock price data, on Friday, June 9, Anheuser-Busch inBev had a trading price around $55.16. Over the past week, the share price has increased and as of Friday, June 16, the company was trading at around $58.86.

The increase in trading price over the last week comes after Anheuser-Busch saw its stock price falling for several weeks. Over the past month, Anheuser-Busch inBev's stock fell 1.47 percent.

In April, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light faced a wave of criticism and boycotts by many prominent conservative voices after sending a commemorative can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and activist. Mulvaney posted a video to promote her transition to womanhood and showcased a customized Bud Light can that she received from the beer brand.

Musician Kid Rock shared a video of himself shooting Bud Light cans and criticized the beer and model Bri Teresi posted a similar video to call for a boycott of the beer.

Amid the boycott, there were numerous reports of Bud Light's sales tumbling as well as the beer brand giving out discounts for holidays. On Wednesday, Bump Williams Consulting provided Newsweek with industry data from Nielsen IQ, which showed that Bud Light's sale revenue was down 24.4 percent for the week ending on June 3, when compared to the same week in 2022.

"The declines accelerated coming out of the April 1 week, and have settled in the mid-high -20 percent range ever since," Dave Williams, the vice president for analytics and insights at Bump Williams Consulting, previously told Newsweek.

Anson Frericks, the former President of Sales and Distribution for Anheuser-Busch recently spoke with The Daily Mail about the ongoing boycott and a decline in sales for Bud Light and said the company "needs to make a statement about who their customers are and who they're going to serve now, and try and regain those customers now in June and July, because by time it's August, September, it's too late."

In addition to Anheuser-Busch, MarketWatch reported this week that Molson Coors Beverage Co. saw its stock share price fall by .44 percent on Wednesday. However, stock price data shows that Molson Coors Beverage Co. has seen its share price up by just over 5 percent over the past month and up 30.56 percent over the last six months.

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC