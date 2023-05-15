Animal Rescue Worker Arrested After Poisoning Multiple Dogs—Police

A North Carolina animal rescue worker has been arrested after being accused of poisoning his neighbors' dogs, according to the police.

James Goldston III, 71, and his wife Agnes Goldston, 73, were taken into police custody on May 11 following reports of animal cruelty and repeated threats.

The Wake City-County Bureau of Identification said that both have been charged with cruelty to animals and communicating threats.

The couple's neighbors, Phillip and Jessica Ridley, say that three of their dogs got sick within the past year, resulting in the death of two of them, according to a Local 12 report.

Wake County Criminal portal photos of Agnes Goldston (L) and James Goldston (R). The pair have been arrested for allegedly poisoning their neighbors' dogs. Wake County Criminal portal

The Wake County Sherriff's Office shared a statement with Newsweek that read: "James David Goldston III and Agnes Bailey Goldston are each charged with three counts of cruelty to animals, a felony, and one count of communicating threats after three dogs were poisoned and two died.

"On Monday, May 8th, we received a report of animal cruelty and threatening letters being sent to the victim on Derby Lane in Raleigh.

"The victim reported previous issues with the Goldstons. Other neighbors reported getting similar anonymous, threatening letters.

"The victim reported that shortly after receiving the letters, two dogs became sick, and died. The dogs were taken to the veterinarian, and it was determined that each dog had been poisoned. A third dog became sick, and it was determined to have also been poisoned. All three dogs were examined by veterinarians at three different hospitals."

The Saving Grace animal adoption organization, for which James Goldston worked, issued a statement on Sunday on its Facebook page saying: "Saving Grace is aware of recent news stories regarding accusations of dogs poisoned in Raleigh.

"We condemn all forms of animal cruelty. Saving Grace will continue to monitor this situation as the investigation continues, additional evidence is brought forward, and the case moves through the criminal justice process.

"Although he did not have any direct interaction with the dogs at Saving Grace, James Goldston has voluntarily resigned, effective immediately, to avoid any distraction from the important work of the organization."

Newsweek has contacted the Saving Grace organization through its website for comment.

Phillip and Jessica Ridley spoke to WRAL News about their suspicions.

Phillip Ridley said: "It's traumatizing. The dog is loving and caring one minute and 12 hours later he can't get up and seizing and collapsing due to chemicals.

"I have cried so much, I don't think I have tears left."

The Ridleys also said that the Goldstons were known to poison squirrels with antifreeze. They added that their dogs might have eaten the squirrels and gotten sick

Jessica Ridley added: "For the past year, over a year, they sent us threatening letters in the mail about our animals and our house. It was a nightmare."

One of these letters allegedly from the Goldston couple was shared with WRAL News. It read: "If one of both of these dogs put their paws on my property I am going to blow their brains out."

According to police, the Goldstons each posted a $30,000 bond and were ordered not to have any contact with the Ridley family.