Heartbreak as Shelter Shares Dogs' Stories of How They Ended up in System

A Georgia animal shelter has shared some of the heartbreaking reasons why a handful of the dogs there ended up in care.

The video was posted a week ago to TikTok by Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue (@mostlymuttsga) in Kennesaw. Staff revealed the devastating circumstances that led to Gretta, Guillermo, Hank, Bernard, Weaver, Madelyn, Kyle, Keith, Jolee, Connor, Claire, Hosta, Jocelyn and Blue ending up in the system.

"Our goal is to reduce the number of animals who are euthanized by our county facilities," Kelley Long, from Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, told Newsweek. "We go about this several ways, first by pulling the dogs who are in danger of euthanasia and bringing them into our program where we address their medical needs."

Long said: "We also work with owners who cannot avoid surrendering their beloved pets. Many are relatives whose loved one has passed. It is heartbreaking to have to say goodbye to a relative and then to their pet."

From left: Gretta in a cage; and Guillermo on a lawn, both rescue dogs. Two of the canines who came to Mostly Mutts Animal Shelter in Georgia in heartbreaking circumstances. MostlyMuttsGA

The ASPCA estimates that 3.1 million dogs are surrendered to animal shelters in the U.S. every year. Despite this significant influx, just 2 million pups are adopted annually, with many dogs left waiting to find a new forever home. Sadly, some of the canines who wind up in the shelter system never end up leaving it. The ASPCA says that as many as 390,000 dogs are euthanized every year.

Long said that the shelter houses up to 125 dogs at any time. The canines featured in this latest TikTok video are only a handful of those who reside with them, but each has their own heartbreaking backstory.

Gretta was surrendered after her family developed allergies; Guillermo's owner passed away; Hank's humans simply didn't have the time to look after him properly; while Bernard was saved from an uncertain future with animal control.

Weaver proved too much for his owner's kids to handle; Madelyn struggled to mix with other dogs at home; Kyle outgrew his "puppy-ness"; Keith was found as a stray; Jolee's family had no time for her; and Connor's human developed health problems.

Claire was found wandering the streets; Hosta struggled with small children; Jocelyn was abandoned; and Blue's owner decided they were a cat person.

Long said that Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue created the video to show how the dogs "come to us in many different ways, but no matter where they come from, we love each and every one of them."

"We often ask ourselves, 'How is it possible that we always have such wonderful dogs available for adoption?'" Long added. "The truth is that there are so many great dogs in need. Once we give them the love and care they need, it is incredibly fulfilling to see them blossom."

This love and care comes from a team of volunteers that give the canine residents the necessary security to build their confidence through hikes and doggie play-dates, among other things.

Studies have highlighted the benefits of people interacting with shelter dogs on a regular basis. Research published in the scientific journal Applied Animal Behavior Science in 2018 highlighted how just 15 minutes of one-on-one interaction with a shelter dog had a measurable positive impact on their overall well-being.

Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue also has a team of trainers to work on canine behavior while the dogs are taught to socialize better and trust humans. All of this has helped many of the canines living there find new homes.

In this instance, social media also ended up playing a key role. "Since the video, Hank, Kyle and Weaver have all been adopted. Kyle's adoption was a direct result of them seeing him on TikTok," Long said. "We are amazed at how TikTok has enhanced our outreach to donors and adopters."

These dogs may all have had heartbreaking stories, but they are already on course to getting the happy endings they deserve.

