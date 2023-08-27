News

Ann Coulter Calls CPAC Leader a 'Groomer' After Sexual Misconduct Claims

By
News U.S. Politics CPAC Conservatives Ann Coulter

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter accused Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC), of being a "groomer" on Sunday following new sexual misconduct claims made against him.

ACU Vice Chairman Charlie Gerow announced his resignation on Friday while urging that an independent probe be made to look into the sexual misconduct allegations made against Schlapp, who was sued for alleged sexual battery earlier this year, according to The Washington Post. The Post also reported two new alleged instances of sexual misconduct from male staffers based on anonymous sources.

Matt Smith, a member of the ACU executive committee, denied the allegations in a statement to the Post on Saturday. Newsweek also reached out to the ACU for further comment via email. The allegations could not be independently verified.

"These allegations are completely fabricated and represent a blatant attempt by Mr. Gerow and disgruntled individuals to force Mr. Schlapp to step down," Smith wrote. "Only when it became clear that he was not going to be reelected to the board did he fabricate these false allegations."

Ann Coulter calls Matt Schlapp "groomer"
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 11, 2019. Ann Coulter called Schlapp a "groomer" following new sexual misconduct allegations reported by The Washington Post. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Coulter, an influential conservative commentator, responded to the report on Sunday morning in a post to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We found your groomer," she wrote.

Her post was an apparent reference to the "groomer" attack that some conservatives have used to falsely claim members of the LGBTQ+ community are engaging in or encouraging pedophilia.

Some conservatives have increasingly used the attack amid debates about how gender and sexual orientation should be discussed in schools. The term is viewed by the community as a deeply offensive trope, with many experts dismissing the notion that LGBTQ+ individuals are more likely to engage in pedophilia.

Schlapp previously faced sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year by GOP staffer Carlton Huffman. Huffman filed a lawsuit against Schlapp in January over an incident he said occurred on October 19, 2022, when he was working on Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign.

In the lawsuit filed in the Virginia Circuit Court in Alexandria, Huffman accused Schlapp of fondling him without his consent when he drove Schlapp back to his hotel after a campaign event in Atlanta.

Schlapp has denied any wrongdoing in the case. His spokesperson Mark Corallo said in a March statement: "We find it ironic that someone who was fighting to maintain anonymity cooperated with The Washington Post on a profile piece complete with photographs ready for publication almost immediately following the court's ruling. We are confident that when his full record is brought to light in a court of law, we will prevail."

Schlapp has been widely ridiculed for the anti-gay views that CPAC has helped spotlight, with January's allegations renewing those criticisms.

In addition to leading the ACU, which oversees the largest conservative conference in the United States, Schlapp has also been an adviser to former President Donald Trump. Schlapp's wife, Mercedes, also worked as Trump's communications director from 2017 to 2019.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC