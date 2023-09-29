Ann Coulter Praises Dianne Feinstein as Last 'Sane' Democrat

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter praised Dianne Feinstein as the last "sane" Democratic senator after her death at age 90 was announced Friday by her office.

"Yes, the Era of Sane Democrats," Coulter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, responding to a post that said "Rest in Peace Senator. End of an Era."

Yes, the Era of Sane Democrats. https://t.co/FClD8huKxt — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 29, 2023

In another post on X, Coulter said: "In 1995, Sen. Feinstein expressly thanked me for the sensible amendments I wrote on criminal aliens. Teddy Kennedy hated them."

"Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C. Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving," Feinstein's chief of staff, James Sauls, said in a statement. "Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation.

"There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state. She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary. There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend."

Senator Dianne Feinstein looks on during a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2023. Feinstein died on September 28, 2023, at age 90. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Feinstein was the longest-serving female member of the U.S. Senate as well as the oldest senator in Congress.

Feinstein had faced some calls for resignation over concerns for her health after she was absent from the Senate for nearly three months while she recovered from illness.

In a statement following her death, President Joe Biden said Feinstein was a pioneering American and a true trailblazer.

"She had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors," Biden said in a statement. "Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that's what Jill and I will miss the most."

Some conservatives, though, were not as kind.

"Her Legacy: Helping To Destroy The Future of The United States of America..." conservative commentator Matt Wallace wrote on X.

Conservative radio host Brenden Dilley wrote: "Diane Feinstein spent her entire career auctioning off power to the Chinese Communist Party. She made hundreds of millions of dollars selling out her constituents and America."

Feinstein's office declined to comment after Newsweek reached out.