Ann Coulter Slams Lauren Boebert for Theater Incident: 'Embarrassing Bimbo'

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter on Saturday ridiculed Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, for recently being ejected from a theater performance.

"Can't Colorado find SOME Republican not trashy and stupid to represent them in the 3rd congressional district?" Coulter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Boebert and a male companion were escorted out of a performance of the Beetlejuice musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday after other attendees complained about her disruptive behavior that involved singing and alleged vaping during the show. Her campaign confirmed the incident to Newsweek, saying that Boebert did, "to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice."

Coulter's message included a link to a news article about how CCTV footage from the incident shows Boebert vaping inside the theater. The congresswoman's office initially denied claims about vaping indoors, but Boebert later apologized after the video emerged and said the past few days had been "difficult and humbling."

On the left of this split image, Ann Coulter speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. On the right, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) listens alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on the debt limit at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2023. Coulter slammed Boebert for the congresswoman’s recent incident at a Colorado theater. Photos by Rich Polk/Politicon/Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Coulter wrote multiple messages on Saturday about Boebert. In another X post, she called the lawmaker a "totally embarrassing bimbo."

Newsweek reached out to Boebert via email for comment.

That message included a link to an article about how video shows Boebert allegedly groping her male companion during the Beetlejuice performance.

Another X message from the political pundit mentioned how Boebert had recently become a grandmother at age 36. The post also contained an article that alleged Boebert's companion at the show was revealed to be a Democrat. (Boebert has not commented on the man's identity or any alleged relationship.)

"It just gets better and better..." Coulter wrote.

Boebert has been widely criticized for the theater incident, including by prominent conservatives like Meghan McCain, a GOP political commentator and daughter of former Senator John McCain, and Jenna Ellis, an ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump.

Democrats have also seized on the moment to attack the outspoken congresswoman. Among those is Adam Frisch, who nearly unseated Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District during 2022's midterms. He's running against her again in 2024.

"Lauren Boebert's continued track record of embarrassing her constituents and failing to do her job is why we will defeat her next fall," Frisch wrote on X on Saturday.

For her part, Coulter has made headlines in recent weeks for criticizing Trump. While stating why she doesn't feel the former president should be the GOP presidential nominee for 2024, Coulter last month called Trump "a gigantic baby" who can "barely speak English."