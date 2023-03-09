Ann Coulter Slams Trump for Making 'Biden Look Razor Sharp'

Ann Coulter, a former Donald Trump supporter, has become increasingly critical of the former president.

In an email to her subscribers, she criticized Trump for making President Joe Biden look sharp.

She also suggested Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should use certain topics in his potential presidential-bid speech to set himself apart from Trump.

The conservative pundit supported Trump but withdrew her support after he failed to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. She has grown increasingly critical of Trump, recently calling him a "liar and con man" and also referring to him as a "RINO," the conservative acronym that stands for Republican in Name Only. Coulter is now supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is rumored to be launching a presidential bid but hasn't yet.

In an email titled "My Draft DeSantis Presidential Announcement Speech," Coulter outlined important topics she felt DeSantis should use in a speech if he announces a bid to set himself apart from Trump, who is running in his third presidential campaign. One of the topics Coulter mentioned was Trump's comments regarding fentanyl crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

On March 4 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump spoke about several of his plans if reelected. Coulter rebuked Trump's claims that the fentanyl epidemic happened under President Joe Biden's administration and argued that drug overdose deaths skyrocketed under Trump's leadership.

Coulter went on to quote Trump.

"Trump said—no ellipses, this is exactly what he said—'Fentanyl is a big problem. In fact with the ISIS caliphate, a certain general said, it can only be done in three years, it probably cannot be done at all, sir. And I did it in three weeks. I went over to Iraq. Met a great general. 'Sir, I can do it in three weeks.' You heard that story,'" Coulter's email said. "What on Earth? The man makes Biden look razor sharp."

Coulter's dig is sourced from people expressing concern over Biden's age. Some have claimed they believe the 80-year-old president has dementia, and legislators, including Trump, have suggested testing leaders' cognitive abilities once they exceed a certain age.

Some conservatives have voiced concern over Trump winning the presidency again, but Trump continues to dominate in political polls that pit him against possible contenders such as DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her presidential campaign in February.

Coulter went on in her email to address several other issues brought up by Trump at CPAC, including how national monuments and statues have recently been destroyed.

"In DeSantis' Florida, no monuments or statues were toppled or defaced—not even the Confederate ones," she wrote. "About a dozen park names were changed and statues moved to other locations, but 75 Confederate memorials still stand in the Sunshine State, including an obelisk at Florida's state capitol. Wouldn't it be nice to have a president who gave a damn about our country's heritage and beautiful artwork?"

