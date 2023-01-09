AMC's adaptations of Anne Rice's work continue with the release of Mayfair Witches on Sunday, January 8.

The show is the network's second take on a novel by Rice, the first of which was a reimagining of the author's 1976 novel Interview With the Vampire, which kick-started Rice's Immortal Universe on the platform.

Mayfair Witches features a stellar cast that brings the story to life, so here is everything that viewers need to know.

'Mayfair Witches' Cast: Who Stars in AMC's Anne Rice Adaptation?

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches follows the Mayfair family, an ancestral group of witches who have been led by a spirit named Lasher for several generations.

The drama centers on Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who unexpectedly becomes the heiress of the Mayfair family dynasty, discovers new powers and learns of their history with Lasher.

Alexandra Daddario takes on the role of Rowan, while Jack Huston portrays Lasher, and Harry Hamlin plays Mayfair family patriarch Cortland Mayfair.

Tongayi Chirisa, meanwhile, plays a new character named Ciprien Grieve, who is an amalgamation of Rice's creations Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner.

Who Stars in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches?

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Jack Huston as Lasher

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair, Cameron Inman as young Deirdre.

Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair

Erica Gimpel as Elena Fielding

Jen Richards as Jojo

Hannah Alline as Suzanne

Emma Rose Smith as Florie

Deneen Tyler as Delphine

Melissa Chambers as Mawbel

Keyara Milliner as Odette Grieve

Laura Flannery as Angelique Mayfair

The drama is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy by Rice, which includes the novels "The Witching Hour," "Lasher," and "Taltos," which were published from 1990 to 1994.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premiered on all five of AMC Networks linear platforms, AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv, as well as the streaming platform AMC+.

Sharing a statement about the show's release plan, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said: "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair.

"We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics."

A documentary titled All of Them Witches which focuses on the new series is also available to watch on AMC+.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.