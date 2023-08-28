Announcer Jinx Sets Up El Segundo's Walk-Off Little League World Series HR

The championship game of the 2023 Little League World Series came down to the type of moment little leaguers dream of.

Bottom of the sixth. Tie game. A title on the line.

And California's Louis Lappe delivered. Lappe crushed a walk-off home run to left field in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday to win the Little League World Series (LLWS) for California's El Segundo. After blowing a four-run lead, California beat Curaçao, 6-5, and the United States won its fifth consecutive LLWS.

Lappe tossed his bat and threw up his arms before gleefully rounding the bases and celebrating with his teammates at home plate. The 12-year-old said after the game that he was just trying to get on base during his final at-bat. Instead, he delivered a major-league moment for his little league team.

"This is a unique feeling that maybe only five or less people experience in their lifetime," Lappe said, the Associated Press reported. "I feel great. It's hard to beat this feeling. I don't know what would make me feel happier."

Here's a look at how El Segundo is being celebrated on social media, as well as the announcer jinx that immediately preceded the walk-off bomb.

ESPN's Karl Ravech provides announcer jinx

The final game didn't just feature a walk-off home run. An all-time announcer jinx, courtesy of ESPN's Karl Ravech, perfectly set up the final at-bat.

"Curaçao has not allowed a home run at the World Series," Ravech said on the ESPN broadcast.

First of all, all time announcer jinx right here. Second of all, what a moment for this kid. This will be a top 3 moment for the rest of his life, no matter what he goes on to accomplish. Can’t imagine the high he must be on. https://t.co/szY3fmZmM4 — Alec Robles (@arobles_16) August 27, 2023

Moments later, that was no longer the case. Lappe, the first batter in the bottom of the sixth inning, hit the second pitch over the fence. The home run was Lappe's fifth of the tournament, the most of any player. And, to Ravech's point, he was the first player to do so against Curaçao.

Social media users were sure to let everyone know they noticed the jinx.

The win marks the eighth time a team representing California won the LLWS title.

"Challenged him, and this game is over," Ravech said on his home run call. "Louis Lappe does it again. California, your Little League World Series champs on a walk-off home run."

Los Angeles Dodgers congratulate El Segundo

After the Hollywood-style ending, El Segundo continues to have its moment on social media.

The Los Angeles Dodgers congratulated El Segundo on X, formerly Twitter, saying the organization is "so proud" of what the team accomplished. The Dodgers will honor the team on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Several other California pro teams also congratulated El Segundo, including the Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Lakers, among others.

First lady Jill Biden also congratulated El Segundo on its victory.

Several professional athletes from Los Angeles, including LeBron James and Mookie Betts, had wished the California team well ahead of the title game.

El Segundo is being welcomed back from Williamsport with a parade on Monday.