Another 'High-altitude Airborne Object' Has Been Detected: NORAD

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed Saturday that it is tracking another object high in the sky.

In a statement to both Global News and CTV News, NORAD officials said they "have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada."

"Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities," Maj. Olivier Gallant said.

"While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defence of North America through one or all three NORAD regions," Gallant stated.

This comes after the U.S. military shot down two other objects over the last six days. After tracking a Chinese spy balloon for four days over the continental states, the U.S. struck down the balloon as it crossed over the Atlantic Ocean last Sunday.

Yesterday an F-22 U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over the waters near Alaska. The object was flying around 40,000 feet and deemed a "reasonable threat" to aviation, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby. The origin of that object is unknown at the time.

The object was shot down in the icy sea waters north of Alaska.

The Chinese spy balloon entered Alaskan air space before crossing over Canada and then the U.S. in a route from northwest Montana to the Atlantic coast over the Carolinas.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a statement Friday after the object was shot down, saying it's the "latest intrusion into our airspace raises serious questions about the White House's decision to not shoot down a Chinese spy balloon last week when it was above the Aleutian Chain and prevent it from flying over important military sites in the Lower-48."

"Unlike other states, Alaska is truly on the front lines," Dunleavy said. "Because of our close proximity to our neighbors there is very little margin for error. Russian territory is only a few miles away. We are the one state closest to the Korean Peninsula and China. Alaska is truly on the front lines."

Dunleavy added that his state "remains the most strategic place on earth for both geopolitics and national defense."

"As such, decisions need to be made quickly to preserve the territorial integrity of Alaska and the United States. This incident is further evidence that the military capability of Alaska is robust. An important discussion should ensue about improving those capabilities, including icebreakers, Army, Air Force and Navy capabilities.

"If the last few days are any indication, this may be the new norm and we must be prepared. The Alaska National Guard is working closely with USNORTHCOM and other agencies to provide any support as requested."

This is a developing story.