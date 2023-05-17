Don't Miss Apartment Dog's Happy Wiggles After Getting 'Yard of Her Dreams'

An apartment dog's delighted reaction to her first-ever yard is melting hearts on TikTok.

The adorable video shared by Haylz (@haylz97) begins with Pitbull Bailey standing on the balcony outside of their former home, a shared ground-floor apartment.

Despite the enclosed space, Bailey bounces happily at the sight of something beyond the fence, her tail wagging furiously.

The next scene, filmed three years later, shows Bailey's response to her new garden. The Pitbull can be seen dashing across the grass in the spacious backyard, with her happy wiggles and full zoomie mode enabled.

A stock photo of an excited Pitbull running around a yard. Bailey was clearly overjoyed by her first-ever yard to play in. sanjagrujic/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Soundtracked to 'What Dreams Are Made Of' by Brent Morgan, the cute clip made dog lovers teary-eyed.

"When your apartment dog finally gets the yard of her dreams," Haylz wrote alongside the post, which has received almost 15 million views so far.

In the caption, Haylz explained that she bought the house for Bailey. After spending her life in an apartment, the 3-year-old can now play outside whenever she wants.

According to a recent YouGov survey, 88 percent of U.S. pet owners consider their animals to be family. So, it's no surprise that Americans are taking their furbabies into consideration when choosing where to live.

Zillow's Consumer Housing Trends Report 2022 revealed that renters view pet-friendly properties as a priority when searching for a new home, even if it means paying additional fees.

Research by the National Association of Realtors discovered that 43 percent of homeowners would be willing to move for their pet, with house hunters searching for larger properties, ample yards and durable flooring to accommodate their animals.

But it's not just the property that pet owners take into consideration, it's also the neighborhood, with 18 percent of buyers wanting homes with outdoor spaces and a vet nearby.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of Bailey and her obvious joy over her new yard, with xtrcz calling the clip "the cutest thing I've ever seen."

"This makes me so happy," said Miranda.

"Literally made me cry," wrote JayDee Milo.

"So wholesome," said Cuecasssss.

"I love her body wiggles omg she's adorable," commented Kirstentargett.

"SO MUCH ROOM FOR ACTIVITIES," said Ur Mom.

"Nothing better than a happy dog," wrote Julie Anderson.

While Lexi commented: "Working hard so my 2 [apartment] dogs get this."

